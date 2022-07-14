Letters to the Editor for July 14, 2022

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

New facility will be nothing more than a holding pen

It was June 2016 and the fireflies were blinking in the sultry, thick air of a Southern evening. I was rocking and hand-fanning with a local funeral home fan with Jesus on the front. We were sitting on the veranda dreaming about a cool place to go for vacation.

“Hey Sugar, how about a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains?” I asked my beloved husband who was rockin’ and fannin’ in time with me. “Sounds like a brilliant idea darlin’”, he responded. “Get packed!”

A few days later we were on the road. As we drove along I thought to myself that convincing him, back in April, that we should retire from our career in international structural engineering was a good thing. Speaking only two and a half languages, English, Southern and some Spanish made it more difficult to work in third-world jungles.

We arrived in Franklin, Macon County, N.C., where God lives. It’s just an awesome place with nice folks.

The second week of vacation, my beloved awakened me at 5 a.m. My world changed forever!

“Put your boots on Honey, we have to go to the hospital.” he said calmly. At 5:05 we arrived at the Angel Hospital. We held hands as we walked into the Emergency Room where he announced, “Doc I think I’m having a heart attack.” Suddenly, all these people surrounded us and proceeded to attend to my precious husband with wires, monitors, tubes, bells and lights. Action! Doctors and nurses, extraordinary people, in pale blue, green and black uniforms were frantically doing miraculous things to save a life!

Hours later we were in an ambulance headed up the scary highway over the mountains to Mission Heart Tower in Asheville. The best Cardiac Team this side of the Mississippi took over. They whisked him away from me into emergency. I was left all alone. As they rolled him away to the Operating Room a nice doctor took my hand and said “I have called a Chaplain for you.” I sat freezing in a t-shirt in an empty room.

The hours slowly went by, one minute at a time, then another minute. I felt like I had not taken a breath since they took him away. I was in shock and too numb to cry. This gave new meaning to “Cowboy Up.”

The doctors finally took me to see him. He didn’t look so damn good with all those “Star Wars” attachments in him and around him. He had never been hospitalized in his life. That same wonderful doctor came to me and spoke so softly and said, “I think he’s going to be ok.”

The hours became days and the days became nights. The staff was magnificent! They were attentive, they cared. It was written all over their faces. The room was sparkling clean! Their smiles, their words of encouragement, their prayers were uplifting and there were certainly enough of them to do the job. They even got me some coffee and PJ’s. They were like “angels.”

He was finally released, but we faced months of cardiac therapy, tons of medicines and regular appointments at Asheville Cardiology. The “Cardiac Team” at the Heart Tower referred us to Asheville Cardiology at Angel Hospital in Franklin. That was a blessing because we did not have to drive to Asheville three times a week for therapy. In the blink of an eye my life took a new course. I had to find a house to rent, set up a home and organize all the appointments to keep his care in check.

I refused to go back home and change medical care because Macon County, at that time, had the best medical care. A year went by without me sleeping. I sat up every night just watching and listening to him breath.

Fast forward: Recently during our regularly scheduled appointment to Asheville Cardiology I noticed that the nursing staff and doctors were no longer smiling. Serious stress was apparent on their faces. For five years we had received a return call within 24 hours no matter what. Alarm bells started going off when it took five days to get a call back. Remember folks, we are talking “Cardiac patients” here. While at the appointment we learned that five employees had walked out and the doctor was doing everything with the help of two people.

Some basic research into the health care situation revealed some horrible truths. Mission Health, well known as one of the best, rural , non-profit healthcare systems in the world, was sold by the “trustees” to Hospital Corporation of America in a very quiet way that was supposedly overseen by the Attorney General of North Carolina. They, HCA, promised as part of the sale that if you like your health care you can keep your healthcare, if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor and that the level of “care” would not change. Where in the hell have I heard that before?

It was a dirty dog lie! Over 100 physicians have left! Ten spine surgeons are gone! Twenty-year physicians were told to take a pay cut or leave. They left! No more babies are coming into the world at Angel Hospital. The level of care has indeed changed! (They charge me $87 for a shot that my veterinarian used to give to me for free when he came to work my horses.)

One of the conditions of the sale was that HCA had to build a new hospital here in Franklin which they are doing, but what good will that do if all the specialists are transferred to Ashville and the hospital has no doctors or nurses? The new one will be nothing more than a holding pen for people that are being transferred to Asheville. HCA already controls over 70% of the health care in Western North Carolina which is the legal threshold for a monopoly by the way.

I want a big fat-ass check from the “trustees” who cut the slick deal to take our medical services away from Macon County through the sale to HCA. I would like them to reimburse me for my real estate investment here because without Asheville Cardiology what will we do? The people of Macon County would be well advised to take this problem seriously because if our medical care gets as bad as it appears to be headed the “retirees” will no longer invest in our county. This corporate raider maneuver makes my ass want to crochet Texas barbed wire.

We the people of Macon County need to speed-dial our Senators, Representatives, Governor and anybody else that will listen to help us.

Please, folks, we have to challenge this backroom-cigar smokin’ deal! Who are these trustees who sold us out? Pray about this! Monopoly is a board game – this is real life. Tomorrow at 5 a.m. it may be your husband, wife or loved-one who faces death. God bless all y’all,

In the Spirit, G. M. Newton – Franklin, N.C.

Jan. 6 proves how vulnerable democracy really is

The question on the minds of many Americans, will Merrick Garland follow the endless trail of irrefutable evidence and charge Donald Trump and his co-conspiriters for the crimes for which they are clearly guilty, or will he let them off the hook? Whether the Attorney General chooses to restore the independence and integrity of the Department of Justice or not by charging the former president for inciting a deadly attack on the Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power, Merrick Garland’s actions will mark a life-changing crossroad for our Republic.

The morning after the election in November 2020, Donald Trump, instead of conceding an election he lost by 7 million votes, strolled to the mike and did what he does best – he lied. He said, “we won and we won big,” calling the results of the election, “a fraud on the American people.” He purposely gave birth to the Big Lie, the cock and bull story he and his devoted followers trumpet to this day.

Donald Trump exploited America’s growing divisions over class, race, gender, and religion for political purposes. That’s deplorable, but it’s not against the law. Inflaming a mob to attack the Capitol (an act the former president of the United States perpetrated (and which is no longer in dispute) is.

The events surrounding January 6th forced Americans (and citizens around the globe) to recognize and understand how vulnerable democracy really is and how very close we came to losing it.

Men who remembered their oath to protect and defend died that day (or soon after because of it). Men, and women, who didn’t flinch in the line of duty were injured, some with life-long wounds because of one man who chose to incite a hoard in a futile attempt to overturn an election he knew he lost.

Speaking to the investigative committee, J. Michael Luttig (a retired, conservative, federal judge) said Trump’s attempt to overturn the vote brought the nation to the edge of a “revolution within a constitutional crisis and that Trump and his allies are laying the groundwork to try again in 2024,” adding, “they are a clear and present danger to American democracy and I don’t speak those words lightly.”

The Republican Party continues to be an accomplice in Trump’s wrongdoing; denying, defying, obstructing and preventing (by any means available) the January 6th committee from completing its duty. History will record, as Representative Liz Cheney (R/WY) (speaking to her Republican colleagues), so eloquently and forcefully phrased, “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

Cheney also spoke of those who “honored their oath of office,” January 6th, and did their duty.” I would remind my fellow veterans (who are choosing to remain silent even as our Republic teeters on the brink of collapse), we took that same oath. I took it five times in my Navy career, serving under presidents Eisenhower to Carter. “We take our oath to defend the United States Constitution,” Rep. Cheney stated, “and that oath has to mean something.” Yes, I agree, it does.

By his actions (confirmed many times over by his own words), Donald Trump grossly and continuously abused the power of his office. I don’t know what Merrick Garland is going to do but his choices seem clear.

Choosing not to prosecute Trump would signal that presidents are above the law and would be a transparent invitation to future presidents to do whatever they want. To not prosecute, ends democracy in America as we know it.

Merrick Garland must defend democracy and that means upholding the rule of law by “following the facts wherever they lead, by holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under the law,” as Merrick Garland stated and promised to do.

Granted, no previous Attorney General has faced such a momentous challenge given no other president has ever instigated a coup d’etat against the United States of America. Whatever Merrick Garland decides will surely have consequences well beyond our lifetime… and the world is watching.

David Snell – Franklin, N.C.

The root of good vs. evil

We all seem to be in a search of something that we can not fully explain. The “left” wants unbridled freedoms of what seems there’s no boundaries or responsibility towards the outcome. The “right” wants to retain freedoms which seem can only be found within boundaries which leads a responsible society towards an agreed outcome.

This tension is found within most everything our world deals with. The war in Ukraine or abortion being justified or unjustified, allowing of opposite voices to be heard or silenced. For most of us all this back and forth seems maddening and troubling to the heart and soul of who we are. Yet it seems many have lost their heart and soul towards evil intent, and have no foundation of values or what it means to be unselfish within a world where self strives for what it wants.

Whether an Atheist or Christian, if you’re human, we all struggle with good against evil. Yet many seem not to know where this comes from. In every child’s fairy tale, every movie or book lies the struggles against good and evil. Everyone of us deal and see this daily. We pass laws to fight this, but often we also pass laws that encourage it. Yet, it’s an internal battle which reflects itself from within us, but outwardly shows itself within our society which is made up of each of us. This struggle is something we all see, yet comes from a source we pay little attention to. The realization that there is a God that is (Good) vs. Satan, which is opposite and (Evil), is played out daily in real life and time, but is refuted at every turn in modern life and living. We totally wish it away and seek to live as “we” choose how to live. So we ignore the warnings and live only for the moment, until we come to the end of our rope, so to speak, or the end of life which can only be lived once and never again. No hope… no reason to live, or to die, because we are told there is no God, or we all are part god, yet we live within the very presence of Good vs. Evil and can’t explain “Why?”

There’s a poem which addresses this well. It’s a point where one’s back is against a wall and life itself hangs in a delicate balance….

“Lord God… I have ‘never’ spoken to You. But now I want to say, how do You do. You see God, they told me You didn’t exist, And like a fool I believed all this. Last night from a shell hole I saw Your sky. I figured right then, they had told me a lie. Had I taken time to see the things You made, I’d have known they weren’t calling a spade a spade. I wonder God, if you would take my hand. Somehow I feel that You’ll understand. Funny I had to come to this hellish place, Before I had time to see Your face. Well, I guess there isn’t much more to say. But I’m sure glad God, I met you today. I guess zero hour will soon be here. But I’m not afraid since I know You’re near…Look now this will be a horrible fight. Who knows I may come to Your house tonight. Though I wasn’t friendly to You before. I wonder God, if You’d wait at your door. Look, I’m crying, I’m shedding tears, I’ll have to go now God, goodbye. Strange now that I’ve met You I’m not afraid to die.” (Hardy Shaw, “In the Trenches”)

Love should be shown without pretending, Hate evil, and hold on to what is Good ! (Roms. 12:9) To know good and where goodness comes from is the beginning of knowing God, and the giver of purpose and life. A life of selfishness and pride is given by Satan who is the destroyer of everything good.

Re-thinking life Deni Shepard – nds13@frontier.com