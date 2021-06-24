Letters to the Editor for June 24, 2021

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses. Email lettters to: maconcountynews@gmail.com.

An interesting state of affairs for voters to consider

In 2018 the voters in North Carolina passed a Constitutional Amendment requiring voter ID in all elections.

The NAACP in several places around the country sued to overturn that Amendment.

A District Court Judge in Raleigh ruled in favor of the Plaintiffs and the State appealed.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously reversed the District Court and found the new Amendment to be in full force and effect in North Carolina.

At the May 11, 2021, Macon County Board of Commissioners’ meeting a proposed resolution which would put the board on the record that the new amendment will be declared active in Macon County.

Subsequently it came to light that the board was advised by their attorney that they did not have jurisdiction or authority on that matter and the board would not entertain the resolution.

At the June 8, 2021 board meeting, the board was advised that they do, in fact, have furisdiction and authority in accordance with relevant portions of NCGS Section 153, a copy of which was entered on the record of that meeting as a supporting exhibit.

While stating this might not endear me to the members of the board, this raises several questions which a Macon County residents and citizens should ponder.

The elected members of the board have taken a Constitutional Oath of Office pursuant to NCGS 153A-26 and upon entering office assume a material fiduciary/trustee responsibility and duty to do all that is right for the citizens of Macon County.

They do not rule the population of Macon County.

They are paid by money collected from the citizens of Macon County and they work for the people.

Why doesn’t the board want to go on record supporting the Voter ID Amendment of the North Carolina Constitution as active in Macon County in order to insure voting integrity in Macon County?

Why did the board attorney give the board incorrect legal advice and will there be any consequences for him doing so?

What is the hidden agenda of those who don’t want to see every possible protection of our voting rights in place?

If the board does not want to adopt the resolution, will each and all of them go on record and guarantee that there will not be voter fraud due to unregistered voters voting, illegal aliens voting, people from outside the county voting, or people illegally voting more than once?

Why doesn’t every citizen of Macon County concerned with ensuring maximum voting integrity in upcoming elections show up at the July 13, 2021 board meeting and demand the board answer these questions?

Even one illegal vote is too many, don’t you think? This is especially important if you realize a single illegal vote nullifies your legal vote.

Freedom is not free. Everyone must be ever vigilant and work hard to preserve our freedom and rights.

God bless this great nation!

Peter K. Stern

USAF Retired – Franklin, N.C.

LIfe no longer makes any sense

You know, something is very wrong under the Biden administration.

Take a look at the tons of illegal drugs coming across our border with Mexico right now. Tens of thousands will die from drug use and many more will either lose a loved one or a family will be ruined.

During the Trump administration drugs were coming across our border but Trump was rapidly building a wall to stop the flow, but Biden is willfully allowing the drugs to come in our country.

Just how many lives is Biden willing to sacrifice?

Of course we know his intention is to flood America with millions of illegal aliens and Biden plans to make them legal citizens so they will vote for the Democrats who let them in. Never mind they broke our laws to get in and brought tons of illegal drugs into the U.S.

This reminds me of the Nazis who were willing to murder millions to grow more powerful.

Can’t help but remember it was the Republicans who fought and died to stop slavery as the Democrats tried to hold on the right to keep people as slaves. To listen to Joe Biden one would think the opposite. Fact is Joe Biden voted against integrating our schools.

If you ever wondered why we have so many homeless folks living on our streets, keep in mind it was the liberal Democrats who ended our system of mental institutions way back in the ’70s. Now, if you can’t make it on your on, you live on the streets. These are the people who need help but the libs seem to enjoy seeing them suffer.

I dunno, some of us long for the good old days when Donald Trump was in change and we had jobs for everyone who wanted to work and in fact the lowest unemployment rate of all times. Other countries respected us and we led the world.

It seems that under our present regime all the neurotics have presented themselves and life no longer makes any sense.

Half the population is hollering and wailing about stuff that often doesn’t even exist or exists in the minds of very neurotic minds.

Bob Wilson – Franklin, N.C.

Celebrating confusion is totally unacceptable

Are you aware of the perverse promotion at the Fontana Regional Library in Franklin and perhaps displays of this same perverseness at other regional libraries? I am speaking of the open celebration of homosexual behavior in the CHILDREN’S section of the Franklin branch library. It is the parents’ responsibility, not the library, when they deem their children are ready to be exposed to controversial topics. A large percentage of us in this mostly conservative area of Western North Carolina would strongly object to the taxpayer-funded library promoting sodomy and gender confusion to innocent children. The amount of gross misinformation being supplied to our society these days is appalling, but celebrating confusion, in what amounts to child abuse to minors, is totally unacceptable.

When I complained to Karen Wallace, the regional director for all of the Fontana Regional libraries, she admitted that this is the first year the library has placed a gay pride table in the children’s room, although similar displays have been placed in the adult section of the library prior to 2021. The library’s current display promotes a sexualization of children at an innocent age and basically assumes all children are on the same maturity level to be exposed to this topic. The library should be a place that protects children’s innocence, not destroys it. Our American society is morally bankrupt in so many areas, so will the library want to promote pedophilia or openly celebrate soft pornography next year if mainstream America makes it an agenda item like many other issues such as racial division and murdering babies? The library would argue they are merely providing information, but it is the celebrating of this lifestyle to CHILDREN that is the problem. A gay pride display does not belong anywhere in a taxpayer funded entity; especially in a children’s section.

Another reason these types of books should remain hidden on shelves is because of the damage this warped mentality is doing to future generations. Those who would openly promote this kind of wayward behavior will have blood on their heads from the inordinate number of suicides in the homosexual communities. What happens is people’s conscience tells them this type of unnatural behavior is wrong which adds to the confusion of what is promoted in the so-called name of “love.” Love is the farthest thing from this type of mentality with countless homosexual lifestyles ending in suicide, deep depression, guilt, disease, and broken relationships. The statistics do not lie. Facts are in the details for anyone seeking real truth.

If you as a Macon County taxpayer do not want the open promotion of homosexual lifestyles/gender confusion to children, please immediately voice your concerns to the library director and the County Board of Commissioners so that our children are not exposed to this sexual deviancy in a celebratory way.

“Woe to them who call evil good and good evil….” Isaiah 5:20.

Jim Gaston – Franklin, N.C.

Exercise in political skill will bring about new schools

An article in the 10 June 2021 number of The Macon County News and Shopping Guide, reported that Macon County’s Commissioners are discussing how to acquire an extra $60 million for building a new high school.

We can have a new high school without plundering tax payers for even one extra dollar.

To have it, a high degree of political skill will have to be exercised by our county commissioners in order to persuade North Carolina’s Legislature to bring it about.

North Carolina will cease to provide school buildings.

It will cease to provide teachers.

It will cease to provide school books.

It will cease to exercise influence over what is taught.

It will cease to provide a vast education bureaucracy.

If there ever was a time when it was necessary for the state’s government to provide all of this, that time has passed.

All that North Carolina will provide, is an allowance to each student’s mother and father.

North Carolina has an abundance of fine teachers and principals who will make the effort to earn that allowance from the parents. Their effort will provide a new high school—likely several new high schools where now there is one. Students’ mothers and fathers will be able to choose among alternative schools for their children, a freedom they do not now have.

Competition by the new schools for students, will improve the quality of education in North Carolina. Competition improves quality.

George Crockett – Franklin, N.C.

Breach of Capitol was no ‘armed insurrection’

With all that’s going on in the world – the G-7 summit, an armed Iranian war ship in the Atlantic, the unprecedented immigration crisis at the border – the Left wants to keep reminding us of the “violent and brutal incursion/coup/insurrection” at the Capitol.

An insurrection is a violent uprising against an authority or government; a coup is a sudden, violent and illegal seizure of power from a government; and an incursion is an invasion or attack, especially a sudden or brief one. Jan. 6 has been described as an “armed insurrection” “storming the capitol” “gleeful desecration” and other largely inaccurate and inflammatory statements.

The federal indictments filed against 200 individuals, revealed only 14 people faced weapons violations. Found on these individuals were items such as a helmet, a riot shield and pepper spray and were described as “dangerous or deadly weapons.” Only two protestors were found to be in possession of a firearm and neither were inside the capitol and were charged with violating Washington D.C.’s strict gun laws.

Of the more than 400 protestors who faced other charges, 44 defendants are accused of possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Among the “dangerous weapons” were batons, sticks, baseball bats, one person with a knife, one with a hockey stick, one with an ice ax. Of course, these weapons could cause serious harm, but no government has ever been overthrown with such a sad arsenal of weapons. Of the five people that died that day, only unarmed Ashli Babbit’s death was a result of a firearm which was used by capitol police. The other four deaths have been found to have occurred from natural causes including police officer Brian Sicknick despite ongoing efforts to portray his death as a murder.

Richard Barnett, the man who made himself at home in Nancy Pelosi’s office, faces two counts of possession of a “dangerous or deadly weapon” which was found to be a walking stick that can be used as a stun gun. His lawyer argued that it didn’t even have batteries and wasn’t operational. He was finally released after spending nearly four months in jail. Others were charged with misdemeanor trespassing, the only charge that would stick.

Now, my favorite part of the story. Videos have surfaced – including more than 10 hours of capitol surveillance camera footage – that shows capitol police removing barriers and opening doors for protestors to enter the building. More than 300 entered the Capitol through the upper West Terrace doorway while five U.S. Capitol Police officers stood nearby. Usually armed insurrections don’t start with police officers peacefully inviting the “insurrectionists” inside. Additional footage shows the protestors speaking with the capitol police inside the building. One officer can be heard to say “We’re not against … here’s what you need to show … show us not attacking, no assault – remain calm.”

William Watson, a 23-year-old from Alabama, takes a microphone and tells protestors, “Listen up. The police here are willing to work with us and cooperate peacefully like our First Amendment allows. Gather more Americans under the condition that they will come and gather peacefully to discuss what needs to be done to save our country … We’re going to be heard. Everybody, this must be peaceful.”

Then, Jacob Chansley, better known as the man wearing the Viking horns — or the “QAnon Shaman” as he has since come to be identified as — shouts to the others, “This has to be peaceful. We have the right to peacefully assemble.”

Chansley faces several counts for trespassing and disorderly conduct. He reportedly has no criminal record, yet he remains in jail.

What happened on Jan. 6 was not an incursion or a coup. It was a peaceful protest that got out of hand and according to one source, “a bunch of overly zealous idiots who wanted to make a scene,” some more zealous than others. It was hardly another 9/11 as some have said, or “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Conversely, no federal investigation or committee has been formed to investigate the more than $1 billion in damage caused by Black Lives Matter across the nation in the first two weeks of 2020; which is not including the other riots that have occurred periodically since. And, no extensive special investigations have sought justice for all the damage caused by the George Floyd riots. But that’s a topic for another day.

Mattison Marr – Bryson City, N.C.