Letters to the Editor for May 19, 2022

Can you imagine?

Can you imagine this: Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerburg, Bill Gates, Larry Page, Warren Buffett, Michael Bloomberg, Rob Walton, Charles Koch, Charles Schwab, Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, and a few other super-rich Americans having the epiphany that since they amassed their wealth in a democratic society they should support the fight for democracy in Ukraine?

If they do not show this support are they really much different from Russian oligarchs who are helping to destroy Ukraine? Cast this scenario up against the fact that millions of middle-class Americans provide the tax funds that are now going to help Ukraine!

The Beatles sang: “Imagine no possessions. I wonder if you can. No need for greed or hunger. A brotherhood of man.”

Reckon the Beatles were merely dreamers.? Have we forgotten how to imagine?

Dave Waldrop – Franklin, N.C.

A telling of the times

For many of us, we seem uneasy of just where we as a nation, people, and country are heading. As for me, I hurt in seeing our nation seemingly dissolve before my very eyes, and feeling uncertain of a trusted election system, praying my vote will count to change direction.

I’m totally baffled as to those whose faith is a political system, whether Republican, Democrat, Socialist or any other that we supposedly pledge allegiance to. There are some who have good ideals, yet there are also some that their ideals sound good but in reality lead to distruction of many except themselves to whom the powers are given.

Myself, I am one who shares the old statement of, “Give me liberty or give me death.” My fight is against those who do not share Godly values, but yet my willingness to hear their’s, and asking where does their foundation exist that they build their values upon, so if making sense, I, too, may join them. I have for a good part of my life, lived within a Biblical worldview of a value system, for it is within this system others have lived and died for, which honors life, fairness and justice and equality. People like Dr. Martin Luther King, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn who as a young man, walked away from his family’s faith, but then came back after being imprisoned. The attack of free speech within the Soviet Union was against him at every turn, much like today. They even sought to kill him but yet he survived their efforts. Later moving to the United States, giving a commencement speech at Harvard University, he condemed the press in untruthfulness, and their lack of spritual and traditional values. You see, he once had lost his foundation that was built upon human effort, but seeing the failures in humanity found the only true foundation, the Divine values of God that all humanity wants, but human efforts often get in the way with selfishness, pride and arrogance.

The telling of times past can be viewed as a learning of what we should avoid for our future. This is a danger of thinking we are better and can do better, all the while we think we’ve reinvented the wheel when we have only put a new coat of paint on a rusty one. It looks good but underneath it’s worn and rotting.

Our newfound government is no different. Scripture explains this parallel in white washed tombs, on the outside they look good but the inside is full of rot and decay. I think of this when seeing our beatiful white stone capitol, and white house, it looks so appealing and powerful yet is so corrupt and self-serving on the inside with little thought of we, the people. Race, bigotry, our border, and even now free speech is played for a purpose which makes a mockery of what is truth and truthfulness. Why is it we ignore times past…. yet travel the same dusty road? A renewal of life begins with a renewal with God.

Re-thinking life,

Deni Shepard – nds13@frontier.com