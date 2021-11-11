Letters to the Editor for November 11, 2021

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses. Email lettters to: maconcountynews@gmail.com

Display deer stolen from Otto Post Office

This is a letter to all our neighbors in the Otto Community. As you know the Otto Garden Club spends time, money and energy to beautify the Post Office area. You all are acquainted with the plywood deer family we put out each year for the holiday season. For some reason someone found it necessary to steal the “buck” from behind the P.O. where we have stored them for years. We hope and pray it is not being used for target practice!

If you see our deer gracing a neighbor’s yard you might let the postmistress know; she will let us know and we will take it from there. The person obviously does not know that it is a Federal crime to remove anything from a Federal building. We just want him back in time to put out our display the last of November

We wish all our good neighbors a happy and healthy holiday season and a better New Year.

Joan Palmroos – Otto, N.C.

Macon County needs a constitutional sheriff

A sheriff takes a solemn oath to uphold, serve, defend, and protect our freedom and the United States and North Carolina constitutions. Yet most do not take it seriously. In fact, there is only one sheriff candidate in Macon County who takes that oath seriously as far as I can tell. To prove my point, another candidate proudly stated in front of a group that if faced with federal agents coming to take our guns, he would have to support them! Have to support them? Does he really believe they have power over him? This proves three things: 1) he doesn’t take his oath seriously, 2) he doesn’t understand the responsibility and authority he has been given, and 3) he isn’t on the side of freedom. He obviously doesn’t realize that the county sheriff has ultimate power over all other agencies – local and federal. Is this the kind of sheriff you want to protect your rights? And have these other candidates even read the Constitution that they vow to uphold and protect? Go to the candidates’ meet-and-greets and ask them if they will defend us if the federal government attempts to take our guns. Most will tell you whatever they think you want to hear, so here’s the clincher. Ask them if they are a member of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA). I guarantee, only one will answer “yes” (if they are honest).

“Who has the duty and responsibility to protect the American people from government overreach and crimes committed by rogue agents? Who has the duty to enforce States’ Rights and the Tenth Amendment? The county sheriff is the one who can say to the feds, “Beyond these bounds you shall not pass.” – Sheriff Richard Mack, founder of Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association

The county sheriff is the only official who has the power and authority to protect us from tyrannical government overreach. So ask yourself: Is your sheriff going to protect your Constitutional rights, or just cower to the feds and join the rest of the “good ole boys” who line their pockets with government grant money?

The Declaration of Independence states “that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government…But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism [tyranny], it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security.” We need to throw off the “establishment” here in Macon County and elect a constitutional sheriff if we care at all about our freedom.

The time is now to speak up and fight for your freedom, which is a God-given right protected by the U.S. Constitution, not a government-given right. Your civil duty doesn’t stop with voting. Attend your school board, board of commissioners, board of health, and board of elections meetings, and speak up. For example, did you know that Macon County (and the entire state of N.C.) uses the exact same ES&S voting machines that were proven to be so severely corrupted in Pennsylvania? A full report of those findings was presented to the Macon County Board of Commissioners at the Oct. 12 meeting. What did those commissioners do with that information? What actions have they taken as a result?

For more information on what constitutional sheriffs all around the United States have done, go to www.cspoa.org. No need to be a sheriff or peace officer to be a member. Sheriff Mack’s book “County Sheriff – America’s Last Hope” is invaluable. Call 828-342-7666 for local information.

Finally, my fellow Christian brothers and sisters; there is power in prayer, but eventually we will have to pick up that rock and sling it at the giant!

Patricia Monahan – Franklin, N.C.

We had better wake up and get ‘un-woke’

This is in response to Mr. Jim Gaston’s letter to you entitled “Open letter to the person who gave me Covid.” We are residents of both Franklin, N.C., and Aiken, S.C., and love the folks in Franklin and spend about half the year there.

We read with great interest Mr. Gaston’s letter to the editor that appeared in the Oct. 28 issue of The Macon County News. Upon reading the first paragraph or so we were not quite sure where he was going with his letter. But then we soon realized that what he was writing, in our opinion, was spot on. Mr. Gaston’s words should be required reading for those that have bought into this “Covidiocy” hook line and sinker. Yes, there is a virus going around out there, called Covid 19, that has cost many to lose their lives but so are other flus and such that are also affecting lives. There are probably few times in our American history, and the world for that matter, that has been so disruptive as this Covid business and the associated fear-mongering that has been going on.

Folks, this is all about control. If you have ever read Saul Alinsky’s book “Rules for Radicals” you’ll perhaps understand better what I mean by that. One of the main themes in that book was to “never let a crisis go to waste.” The left jumped on this Covid thing with a vengeance and with the main stream news media brain-washing a vast number of “sheeple,” it has resulted in a further dividing of “We the People.”

If one is only inclined to tune in to the majority of the mainstream news outlets, they will get a left leaning—yes, I’ll say Marxist-based version of what is really going on. There are numerous other news outlets that, in our opinion, state the facts truthfully. But their voices are being censored out of the equation by the Marxist controlled outlets and now Big Tech. The vacillating back and forth regarding the wearing of a mask or not, the arbitrariness of who or what number of people can gather at various functions, or what constitutes a “safe function” for that matter, and this President’s insistence of overly concentrating on Covid, with his various mandates, when there are many other serious issues he is letting slide, etc., etc., ought to be enough alone to wake people up to ask “just what is really going on” and just what is the truth.

Bottom line is that we, as a freedom-loving people, had better wake up and get un-Woke and un-Politically Correct if we want any kind of this wonderful Republic that our brilliant Founding Fathers gave us to pass on to our children and grandchildren on down the line. Remember the famous line that our Benjamin Franklin was quoted as saying when asked what kind of government we have: “A Republic, if you can keep it.” Without God’s intervening and blessing, and a turning to Him, we are doomed as a nation.

Ron Van Beuning – Franklin, N.C.

We have a great future ahead of us

Got to thinking about the fact that all critters, including humans, must evolve from almost nothing.

For humans, it involves being born, learning to breathe, and going through school, for some even college.

But living under Communism and Socialism is the worst possible thing that can happen to humanity. It reverses natural Evolution and sets humans back thousands of years.

The Communism being taught in some of our schools and colleges teaches that if we do as we are told, we can live utopian lives with no hard effort. Why put any effort into your life if the government takes loving care of you? Yeah, sure, from tigers to leopards to sharks, everything depends on hard work to survive. Guess who beats that rap and lives a life of luxury and is well taken care of? You guessed it, the ordinary cow. All a cow has to do is wait until he is turned into a steak but lives a life of luxury in the meantime.

So, go with Communism and Socialism and let the government take care of you. After all Biden is smarter than you and certainly AOC told you that work was not necessary.

You don’t need to learn, you don’t need to think, just follow orders. Forget adding something new to humanity.

As the Russian workers used to say, “I will pretend to work if you pretend to pay me.”

On the other hand, you may decide to make something of yourself and live a life of courage. You may decide to live a life of discovery, become successful and do your own thing.

Only the Republicans can offer this sort of life.

Actually, Evolution is an extremely important part of our lives.

Each of us must struggle and work hard, develop our brain power and lead a life worth living. Life ain’t worth living if you are a Communist and Socialist, unless of course you are one of the big-wigs in DC as a politician. Ever wonder how Obama went from poverty to being worth $40 million in only eight years?

Really, unless we blow ourselves to hell and back during a nuclear war, we have a great future ahead of us. It may take a thousand or more years but we will be traveling to distant planets and who knows, we may find God on one of them.

This is hard to understand but when we die the energy and the quantum particles live on after our bodies turn to dust.

Quantum particles never die and recent discoveries tell that they carry our intelligence with them.

So, yes, we have a lot to look forward to and in maybe a thousand or two thousand years.

One thing for sure, we won’t make it being a government cow.

Socialism failed in every country that tried it so don’t get suckered into a trick by the Democrats that get us to fall in line. We won’t enjoy being in inevitable poverty.

Bob Wilson – Franklin, N.C.

Do due diligence to learn about vaccines

What is the value of a human life? What is the value of a child’s life? If you are the parent or grandparent of a young person age 25 or younger, what is the value of the life of that person you love, the value of his or her hopes and dreams?

Have you heard of myocarditis, a heart inflammation from which some young males in particular have died after getting the COVID vaccine? The father of Ernesto Ramirez Jr. in Texas is mourning his 16-year-old, his only child, who died of myocarditis shortly after getting the vaccine. The father said his son only wanted to play baseball and go in the air force. Del Bigtree reported that 75 fully vaccinated athletes in Europe have had “sudden and unexpected” heart attacks and died in the last five months The youngest was 13. This is based on a report in German media. There are many accounts like this if you do some research.

Do you know that the CDC has a system for reporting adverse events after vaccines, VAERS? Do you know that that system has reported over 34,000 deaths from the Covid vaccines and hundreds of thousands of adverse events, many with life-long consequences? These figures may be much less than actual adverse events due to the reporting process. Do you know that vaccine manufacturers cannot be sued for any harm from vaccines?

Dr. Eric Rubin. a member of the FDA advisory committee and editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine stated, “We’re never going to learn how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it. Thats just the way it goes.” What? Is that logical? That statement in my opinion should refer to a clinical trial. In an NBC interview, he also expressed that he was “worried” about unknown side effects for young kids.

Do you know what’s in the vaccines? Can your doctor give you a list of ingredients? Researchers in Spain tested vials of all the vaccines and found graphene oxide, a toxic metallic substance, in all samples. The research was repeated in the U.S. with the same result. That’s just one toxic ingredient among others.

Before you have your young children vaccinated against COVID, from which they have a very low risk of severe illness or death, please do due diligence to learn what’s in the vaccine. Two sources of much information are Dr. Bryan Ardis, http://thedrardisshow.com and America’s Frontline Doctors,

http://www.americasfrontlinedoctors1.com, founded by Dr. Simone Gold. In this 10 min. interview, Dr. Gold explains how she and her children had all vaccines prior to the COVID ones and details her concerns about the latter, including what doctors are seeing with myocarditis: https://rumble.com/vn4425-dr.-ardis-interviews-dr.-simone-gold.html.

Panthea Crawford – Franklin, N.C.