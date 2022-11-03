Letters to the Editor for November 3, 2022

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

Double standard and two-tiered justice on display

We hear a lot these days about threats to “Our Democracy,” but we don’t have one to be threatened. It has already been threatened and killed while we were asleep at the switch.

What do we have then? We have an authoritarian oligarchy with American democratic characteristics. Yes, we have two parties, but one is trying to dictate to the other what it is allowed to stand for and for which candidates people are allowed to vote. We have elections, but only one party is allowed to question them while resisting all attempts at ensuring election integrity. When supporters of one party such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa take to the streets and assault police officers and burn buildings, they get bailed out to continue their protests and if anyone is convicted it is usually a slap on the wrist. On the other hand, Jan. 6 protesters that were waved into the Capital building are rotting in the DC gulag and denied bail with harsh sentences contemplated after lengthy trial delays. Anti-abortion protesters are subject to FBI raids and prosecution while firebombers of crisis pregnancy centers are never identified, let alone prosecuted, while Merrick Garland has the nerve to talk about the rule of law. It’s obvious that some people are above the law while others are going to be consigned under it. One party can have contempt of congress with no consequences while the other party is convicted and sentenced. The double standard and two-tiered justice is on display everywhere. Doesn’t sound like “Our Democracy” to me.

Democrats have gotten away with so much because of their ability to shape the narrative through a corrupt media and social media platforms that will never call anyone to account unless he or she is a Republican. Bad news is covered up such as Hunter’s laptop revelations before the last election. People who have something important to add to the conversation have been deplatformed. People who get their news from “trusted” sources might better reconsider. There is a wealth of information available outside these propaganda organs. Their power lies in our willing captivity to their insular world view. Those who are truly concerned with the future of our democracy, such as it is, and have a sense of fair play, check out other sources. I’m eager to see what Twitter will be like when the dust settles. What a shot in the arm for democracy that will be. God bless Elon Musk!

This is only the beginning of what is needed to reclaim our country. We need more people to wake up and elect people that will have the backbone to go after an out-of- control bureaucracy. Departments that will not accept proper oversight should be defunded until they comply.

We don’t need a Secret Police but that’s what the FBI has become. We have some remnants of constitutional protection left but they are fewer than they were just a few years ago and the current trend is bad. For a democracy to be healthy the leaders must not be insulated and out of touch with the people they are responsible for. This is the reason for Donald Trump’s popularity that the geniuses that are currently in charge can’t figure out. They won’t figure it out either because they are too invested in pushing the top down cramdown of their toxic agenda on an unwilling population that has different priorities. Wake up and vote to save us from the Democrat chaos and hard times. Oh, did I mention nuclear war?

David Parker – Franklin, N.C.

Plenty of examples of threats to democracy

There have been a plethora of editorials addressing concern for our democracy. I agree that our Republic is threatened, from foreign countries and agencies, and more importantly, from within. You don’t have to look too far for examples. These are just a few.

– Likely ballot box stuffing in the 1960 Presidential election.

– Nixon’s knowledge and endorsement of the Watergate break in.

– George W Bush’s attack on Iraq to protect the world from WMDs [weapons of mass destruction] that never existed.

– Obama’s unprecedented use of the espionage act to obtain journalists’ sources. The NY Times editorial board stated at that time “the Obama administration has moved beyond protecting government secrets to threatening fundamental freedoms of the press to gather news.”

– Trotting Susan Rice out, two months before the Presidential election, to claim the attack on Benghazi on 9/11/2012 was a spontaneous response to an offensive video, and not a well planned and coordinated attack.

– Hanging chads … need I say more? Al Gore heroically did not put the country through a protracted recount, something our previous president would have never done.

– The FBI suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop while enabling a false Russiagate story.

– Efforts to pack the Supreme Court, do away with the electoral college, and the filibuster.

– Leaving the southern border essentially open in the hopes of harvesting votes while sacrificing our youth to the scourge of fentanyl.

– And the cherry on this dung pie, Trump’s endorsement of and/or complicity in the Jan. 6th riots.

To quote Nikita Khrushchev, “We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within” enabled by “the press as our chief ideological weapon.” “Our firm conviction is that sooner or later Capitalism will give way to Socialism.”

What is one to do? Hold your nose and vote.

Dan Morgan – Otto, N.C.

A kind word goes a long way

There are lots of folks who work at jobs that deal with the public at large. Unfortunately, they are not always treated with any measure of respect by customers. Covid-19 taught us that service personnel are very important people and are needed and should be thanked always.

So, I challenge you to pick a weekday and do the following:

1. Wear a smile to greet people,, fellow workers, clerks, receptionists, waitresses, janitor, repair workers, etc.

2. Say thank you and show your appreciation for their service.

3. If you are brave enough, say something nice like “Have a nice day,” “God loves you,” or “God bless you” to someone who looks troubled, sad, or in need of help.

If it made your day more enjoyable, just remember you may have made someone’s day better. When you bless others, you are blessed too. Have a nice day.

Robbie Robison – Franklin, N.C.

Questioning our governing systems

Having the privilege of attending the library board meeting in early September, the discussion was about the displaying of sexual literature and books directed towards our young people. What I had viewed was a very respectful meeting, even though the views were varied but all seemed to honor and respect each other. Which I, for myself, was very grateful for in view of all the bitterness in which our culture finds itself.

The board seemed a little distant while many gave their opinions. So it’s uncertain how the board will view this issue as well as any of our governing systems. I would only caution them that the easy road of total acceptance is often not the best, especially for our most innocent children in suggesting or questioning one’s identity. Having books available when asked seems reasonable to me, instead of an outward display. Either side of the issue, can be supported or rejected by family, depending upon many factors. Environments, cultures, religions, educational and governing systems all can have their views of how they look at this issue. But within these, education and anything attaching itself to government should have “no say” in what should only be directed and approached by the support of family. This should solely come from the ones who care and have the responsibility of the physical and mental health of the child. No other carries this responsibility more than “family.” Any education system should only concern themselves with the factual education of biology of male and female, but not sexual relationships of any variation no matter what your preference maybe, even those of heterosexuals (man and woman). This should only be directed within the family structure.

I had talked to an individual within our school board and they identified how do you resolve the issue if a child’s parent were to okay such a procedure and the child wanted to be involved in a sport within their newfound sexuality? Sports should remain as is, if it involves locker rooms. In acceptance, they could start their own identity team that fits their specific needs, just as within the month of June they have their own specific recognition of day and month. Schools having the resources could put in place a family bathroom, which we see often, or they should use the teachers’ lounge so as not to disrupt or confuse the other children.

Sexual identity and how to relate with others can be confusing. But I really don’t think this burden should fall upon any educational system. If applying to any K-12 educational system and you register as a biological male or female, it should remain so until leaving that educational system. Then once you graduate you yourself can work out your identity and where you feel comfortable. Forcing others to accept any personal type of lifestyle gets to be a slippery slope of how far one goes in the issue of sex and the unending variances of what you can do with it. It can become deviant and diverse. It was once said, “what takes place in the bedroom, stays in the bedroom.” But now we are forced in accepting, “anything in and out of bedrooms,” nothing is private everything must be acceptable.

When I was a child I wanted to grow up to be a lion, because it had strength and courage. My thinking came from a child’s view, which now seems silly. But this shows just how vulnerable a young mind can be swayed. So the power of suggestion or displaying anything which can change a life “forever,” should be left for a time and place for a mature person which can truly reason life’s direction for him or herself. Much of the dangers of progressive thinking is they themselves are the enlightened ones who direct conversation and social structure, there is no consent or unified conversation of the issues, respect of different thinking is belittled. They find no pleasure in a common unity, thus they live solely for themselves. So using their thinking; if you reject this article you truly have to accept it because I wrote it!

Just thinking, Deni Shepard – nds13@frontier.com