Letters to the Editor for October 20, 2022

Followers of ‘cult figure’ satisfying their own greed

It is astounding to me to realize how many otherwise seemingly intelligent people have been indoctrinated into this cult. We must acknowledge that many of the followers are doing so while fully aware that what they are doing is ridiculous, irresponsible and only done in the interest of their own personal benefit. However, we must also realize the roll (sic) that radio, television and the internet have played in the brainwashing of millions of others who may not be aware that this has happened to them. So many of these followers know almost nothing about the people that they are supporting. They don’t realize that these people do not care anything about them and see them only as “useful idiots.”

There are obvious motivations for many who follow or pretend to follow this dangerous cult figure. They do not care that their actions or their lack of action may have enormous negative effects on the lives of the vast majority of Americans. I shudder to think that they know how bad these people are and yet still support them. They are only concerned with satisfying their own greed, their lust for power or simply their need to feel superior in some way to other human beings. There are also those who just need a sense of belonging to something; it’s “us against them.” A whole lot of people are unwitting converts whose minds have been filled with irrational fears and fantastic lies by people whose only interest is in manipulating the public in order to increase profits and maintain power over them. So many are seemingly incapable of accepting the truth, following logic or feeling empathy.

Being a student of history, I have learned the consequences of the types of tactics and strategies we have seen employed by this cult figure, his enablers and his followers over the last few years. I will count my blessings and feel encouraged by the fact that he has consistently proven that he is nowhere near as smart as some from the past. But I remain disturbed by the fact that he has been surrounded by a few people who are as devious, cunning and ruthlessly ambitious as his diabolical predecessors. This cult figure reminds me of a nine year old boy- king who is easily manipulated by the court around him. They are using him in order to achieve their own goals. He is their “useful idiot.”

We have just narrowly escaped what could have been the beginning of the end of our democracy. Anyone who still supports these people is actively working to destroy it and we are not out of the woods yet. It is a sad fact that this is still a very real possibility. I encourage everyone to learn from history; you may be shocked at the striking similarities between what we are seeing now and what has happened in the past. We have seen this playbook employed before; the political violence and intimidation, calling for opponents to be jailed, calling the press the “enemy of the people,” the steadfast denials of the truth and the methodical replacement of political figures who have dignity and integrity by those who have none. Right down to the slogan “Make Germany Great Again.” Does that sound familiar?

M. Gruber – Franklin, N.C.

This election is the last chance to save our country

We are finally at the crossroads with the ability to change the direction of our country. We get the opportunity to vote in the midterm elections.

The big question we need to ask is: Are we better or worse off than we were two years ago?

The facts are telling.

Two years ago, even in the midst of the pandemic, there was no inflation, we were energy independent, we had a border that was under control, criminals, terrorists, and drugs were not pouring into our country amongst the throngs of poor people seeking refuge. In just two years, criminals are taking over our streets in the big cities, being let go without bond as liberal prosecutors refuse to prosecute. Millions of Americans are becoming addicted to drugs that are now readily available. Families are struggling as prices continue to rise in grocery stores and at the gas pump.

What has our president done? He has not only not solved any problems, he has created them.

Bill O’Reilly points out: “Even if you hate the Republicans, conservatives, Donald Trump. I don’t care. What I do care about is one fact. Two years ago, the United States had the most vibrant economy on Earth. That is a fact. Energy Independent, two years ago. Now? Our economy is in shambles. And we have to beg OPEC to harvest oil. If you don’t grasp that, then you don’t want to know the truth.”

If you have a life-threatening health issue and you can choose between a surgeon who is competent but you may not like him, or a surgeon with a great bedside manner but who is incompetent, who will you choose? That is the choice we have today.

Conservatives are our only hope to putting the brakes on this downward spiral we are on. This is our last chance. If the radicals win, we lose our country and our hope for the future. There are no more chances. They will destroy us in the next two years.

Please look at the facts. Please vote intelligently. Please pray for our country and do your part to change the present into hope for the future.

Loretta Hastings – Franklin, N.C.

Threat to democracy is most important issue

The office of Secretary of State (not usually considered a high-profile post), this year may well represent the most critical vote cast in all 50 states in November. Secretaries of state perform the tedious role of election administration: Training poll workers, managing each states voter-registration database, authenticating the accuracy of voting machines and perhaps most important, certifying election results.

It cannot be over-stated that this position requires a person in whom we have the utmost confidence and trust. As expressed by Lawrence Norden, senior director of the Elections and Government Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, “if you can’t have trusted, neutral people running our elections, then you don’t really have free and fair elections, then we’re not a functioning democracy anymore.”

Across America, election deniers, ardent promoters of Donald Trump’s baseless claim that 2020 election was stolen through rampant voter fraud, are on the ballot for Secretary of State, other key positions and state legislatures.

If any of these candidates win they will possess a plethora of powers to subvert future elections simply because they don’t like the result. These rogue election officials could attempt to prematurely stop the counting of ballots, turn the outcome over to a partisan state legislature, or simply refuse to certify the result (exactly what former president Trump hoped former VP Pence would do.)

In his speech Sept. 1, in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, President Biden stated, “equality and democracy are under assault” (referencing those who) “refuse to accept the results of a free election” adding, “in state after state, they’re working to give power to decide elections to partisans, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.

I truly believe that threat to democracy is the single most important issue facing America today. Even though state and federal investigations found no evidence of widespread voter fraud and even though Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security, Justice Department and FBI vouched for the election’s integrity, people believed the lies so strongly they stormed the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a desperate attempt to stop the election’s certification, breaking a nearly 250-year tradition of peacefully transferring power.

When Benjamin Franklin left Independence Hall after the second drafting of the Constitution, he was confronted by a women who asked him, “what manner of government have you bequeathed us, Mr. Franklin?” To which he replied, a Republic, madam, if you can keep it.”

Rest assured, democracy and our future are on the ballot this November. A recent Quinnipiac Poll found that: “Americans (by 67 to 29%) think the nation’s democracy is in danger of collapse.” We have cause to be concerned that a large number of Americans support Donald Trump, men and women who have put loyalty to one man above honor and above duty to truth, country and the Constitution.”

Realistically, what can any conscientious voter, with a sense of right and wrong, do in a political environment seemingly leveraged against them by bought and paid for politicians who very often act in a desultory manner giving rise to the commonly held perception they are elected to be served rather than to serve? First, voting a strict party line is probably counter-productive. It allows politicians to campaign on sound bites and worn out platitudes rather than being pinned down to what they actually believe and forced to declare their intentions. Voters have a right to know for whom they’re voting and, conversely, voters have a responsibility to do the legwork, to ask questions, to research, to satisfy themselves that a candidate merits their support and their vote. Many voters don’t take their responsibility seriously enough. That’s how we ran into trouble in 2016.

President Biden called Trump’s political philosophy, “semi-fascism.” I believe Biden to be correct. Trump has been, is, and will continue to be, a grave threat to democracy and our nation.

David Snell – Franklin, N.C.

We’ve fallen a long way from being a republic

Well, it’s election season again and some people are already tired of seeing signs, hearing stump speeches, and reading campaign ads. But, for anyone who appreciates democracy in action, now is a good time to reflect on some basics. Most people realize America is supposed to be a constitutional republic that only practices democracy while having an ultimate rule of law although we’ve fallen a long way from being a republic. We are well on our way to self-destruction because the unhinged and unconstitutional mob insists on forcing our society into a democracy so that 51% control the 49% with no regard to the rule of law. Our nation’s founders were very specific not to create a democracy because every democracy of previous civilizations has ultimately collapsed.

Much of the reason America has now become a fading empire is because we have lost the influence from Christianity. Biblical beliefs have never been forced onto society from the government as the current gender confusion craze or all other kinds of woke nonsense and socialist cult ideology have been crammed down our throats recently. We’ve come a long way from the days when government openly admitted that we needed God in America’s fabric to maintain freedom.

In other forgotten civilizations, as a nation prospers, the people usually begin to ignore God. It is obvious that within our current society we either ignore God or are openly hostile to Him. Even though the idea of separation of church and state has been totally misconstrued by liberals, symbols of God are not allowed in public places when they used to be celebrated. Teachers are not permitted to speak of God or Biblical principles anymore and schools have no discipline. Innocent babies are murdered daily in the false name of women’s rights. Churches are told not to meet together for fear of ever-present germs. Crime and despair in large cities are out of control. Unbiblical alternate lifestyles are openly celebrated. There is widespread disbelief in the Bible even though it has never been proven wrong while the Bible continues to be proven accurate by secular history, science, and archaeology.

Currently, America is doing the exact opposite of “progressing” since we are repeating man’s history of rejecting God. It has also been said that we ignore God at our own peril. Families, institutions, and whole cultures crumble when they ignore God. The complex problems facing modern America are proof positive. It could be said that we are already under judgement for our rejection of God’s truth. God’s desire throughout man’s history and for our nation today is that we repent and trust in His son, Jesus Christ. None of us are without sin and all are in need of God’s mercy and grace that can only be found in Christ alone. Since all of the Bible is completely truthful, we should especially pay attention to the fact that Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Salvation is more than simply believing in God to attain eternal life because even the demons believe in God. We must humbly admit we are sinful and ask God to forgive us of our sins as we trust in Christ’s righteousness for salvation. Romans 6:23 tells us plainly, “the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Jesus died in our place to satisfy God’s wrath for sin. We will never be good enough to get to heaven on our own because even our good works are corrupted.

When we become God’s children, we learn what a relief it is to trust in God and not government or cultural whims. We learn how to govern ourselves, our families, our communities, and our nation with the Bible as our guide. America’s best days were when society had widespread morality from a belief in the Bible’s teachings. When we can admit our need for God as many of our founding fathers acknowledged, society is more peaceable. When we follow Biblical principles, freedom thrives because we understand there is absolute truth, and we have the power and intelligence to reject the mob’s lies.

How many local candidates in this election cycle are willing to discuss these bigger picture foundational truths of defending families, faith in God, and true freedom apart from corrupted government in order for our communities to thrive? These are the measures we should have as a gold standard for any candidate running for elected office. If voters are paying attention, there are several of them willing to stand for these bedrock principles that have been America’s successful guide in the past, but their opponents have only been playing the political charade.

Jim Gaston – Franklin, N.C.