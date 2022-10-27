Letters to the editor for October 27, 2022

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

Vote democracy and against election deniers

If Donald Trump is so smart. If he loves America as much as he claims. Why did he not show us the “election flaws” in 2016? As you recall he won that hotly contested election. Yet, for the next three years he said and did nothing. He had the ideal position to analyze the process, identify flaws (and there are some) and recommend changes that would strengthen democracy.

Then as the 2020 election approached, he began his rant about the possibility of a rigged election. Still with no suggestion of how to make it more secure. Does this sound patriotic to you? Is there any hint that Donald Trump was working for democracy?

Why no action to secure the election system in the face of an election which he lost massively? Here’s the simple yet dangerous truth: Donald Trump is the “hood ornament” of a national movement to re-write our constitution in favor of the wealthiest individuals and businesses. There are various groups working relentlessly at this endeavor. They are right-leaning in political philosophy. Many at the worker level are your neighbors. Some know what the goal is. Others are merely loyal Republicans or Independents who hope for the best for America.

Now hope won’t save democracy! Americans need to study democracy and decide if they/we actually want to keep our form of government. If not, then vote however you want. If you do cherish democracy then vote against election deniers. A big hint here-most of them are Republican.

I doubt that there has ever been an election that was perfect. But, near-perfect elections will uphold democracy. Merely harping about a few flaws is only meant to undermine the process.

Let’s identify the election-deniers and vote against them. Vote for Democracy

Dave Waldrop – Webster, N.C.

The road we travel

I’m not certain of just where we as a people or nation will find ourselves within the near future. We all seem to sense this uneasiness. Everyone would like to stop even if it’s but a brief moment, so we could once again catch our breaths and regain some stability. Just mentioning the former president’s name can bring hate as I have never seen it, and is quite evident in the unending articles and news media. This doesn’t hold the same, in my view, of our current president. Although there’s a strong dislike toward his policies but not the hatred towards the man himself. Where the former is a hatred of the man than towards his policies.

Most want secure borders, a sovereign nation, less power of government and more given to the individual in their freedom to better themselves. Most want citizenship to have meaning and a responsibility, otherwise being a citizen has no meaning and we become a nation that values little its own people. The road we travel is a meaningless road, except for those who lead us in their own lust for power. Unending crises of diseases, energy, food, crime and borders, brings about the supposing need of government to step into fulfilling the control and needs of the people. As most always, those in progressive thinking are looking for someone or something to carry the load that they have placed upon themselves and others. This road we travel seems to be more of a purposeful cause, than direction with purpose and meaning, yet this road is our life and we live within this.

This statement says it well,“Since we are travelers and pilgrims in this world, keep the end of our road always in our minds, for the road is our life, and its end is our home.” So it can be viewed as a ending home of nothingness, or a ending home that just begins an arrival of a new and final home and destiny we all desire, of peace and truth, within an environment that has the most meaningful love and purpose, which all humanity strives for, but cannot achieve.

As we get older, we should see more clearly, but don’t. Myself as with all of us, we had no say or choice of where we were born or placed upon this tiny speck called earth. We are but a vapor or a dot on a page of the endless pages of history. We feel we make our own stories within history, yet it’s history which allows us to be part of the story, and it gives us the freedom to do this well, or to fail within the road we travel. The difference is night and day.

Darkness is the absence of light, with no direction to be found, for it’s by light we see the road clearly. We ourselves, our nation and our world in general, seems to have a darker direction, for the sun is setting and the road we travel grows dimmer, yet there’s always hope of the dawning of a new sunrise to set clear the road we travel. The light that displaces darkness is the Divine creator which is the light of the world, there is no other, this…. is the road that brings you home!

Re-thinking life,

Deni Shepard – nds13@frontier.com

Benefits and advantages of new electric cars

When you drive your future car, it will undoubtedly be an electric one. California already requires all new car sales to be electric by 2035 and there will be bench marks along the way. Other states will follow California’s lead. The price of electric cars will fall, and incentives or tax credits may be available as well. Currently, only electric vehicles produced in the U.S. are eligible. Combined with fewer maintenance costs and MPGs (miles per gallon equivalent) ratings of over 100 miles per gallon, electric cars will be cost effective to drive. The battery will outlast the car and it will charge much faster than some of today’s electric cars. Some electric cars today have a range over 300 miles and will charge in 18 minutes! I know, I have one.

Newer batteries will also be more stable in hot or cold conditions. Your electric car will charge during the night when electricity costs will be lower (in some parts of the country). The range of your new car may exceed any ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) today, perhaps 500-600 miles or more. Newer batteries will pack more energy into them (energy density) yet not weigh any more than today’s batteries. Saving money on gas and lower maintenance costs will make your electric car cheaper to drive than your present gas or diesel vehicle. With 900 fewer parts, there is just less to go wrong and the motor will be much simpler and last longer. An electric car may outlast several ICE cars. You will find that driving your electric car will be more enjoyable, safer and quieter. Your electric car will be quieter without the constant gear changing of ICE cars. When you let up on the accelerator, the car will slow down quickly while recharging the battery to recapture the energy you would normally lose when braking. This may reduce your reaction time by not having to move your foot from the gas pedal to the brake. You will find that driving with one pedal will be less stressful especially on mountain roads with winding curves and ups and downs. Occasionally, you will still need the brake when you have to make quick stops. When you let up on the accelerator/decelerator, the brake lights will come on automatically to warn drivers behind you that you are slowing down.

The best part of owning an electric car will be that you will be helping the environment by reducing your dependence on fossil fuels. Of course, you will still be using fossil fuels in the production of electricity that you charge your car with, however, the efficiency will be much higher. ICE cars are only about 20-35% percent efficient, meaning that most of the energy in a gallon of gas turns to heat that your radiator has to get rid of or exits the exhaust. As more alternative energy is fed into the grid, your car will be utilizing clean alternative energy sources such as solar, wind, geothermal and others for its power. There is much less environmental impact from production of alternative energy and we aren’t going to run out of sunshine, or at least not anytime soon. You may choose to install solar panels on your roof to offset the cost of not only the energy cost of your house’s energy use, but also your car’s. Then you will be driving almost entirely on clean alternative energy.

You will not only enjoy driving your future car more, you will be doing your part to help preserve the world’s health for future generations to come. But you don’t have to wait for the next generation of electric cars, they are here already and offer outstanding value and satisfaction. Instead of having to refuel your car at a gas station, you will plug it in at home and it will charge as you sleep. This will meet almost all of your driving needs. On the road, your car’s navigation will direct you to the nearest charging station. More and more charging stations are becoming available. Your car will come with a charging cable in case you get in trouble. You would just need to find a 120 ac outlet to get enough charge to get to a faster charging station. Or another electric car driver might stop and give you a boost. With an adapter, you can get electricity out of the battery of an electric car. Handy if you need to power your home in a power outage (with the proper safeguard to protect repairmen on the line). Batteries today, while not perfect should last the life of your car (with some loss of range). Your car of the future is here. Test drive one today!

Paul Chew – Franklin, N.C.