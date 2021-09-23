Letters to the Editor for September 23, 2021

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

Individual rights and freedoms should apply to all

Thank you, Sheriff Holland, for reminding everyone last week that testing and vaccination are voluntary for all citizens, even those incarcerated, despite the government’s threat to force vaccinations. I am referring to the two inmates who refused COVID testing. Additionally worth noting in the November 2012 Revised Inmate Information Handbook Federal Bureau of Prisons are a prisoner’s health care rights. Page 50 outlines the following:

16. You have the right to be involved in all aspects of the decision making process regarding your medical/mental health care. Every effort will be made to honor your beliefs and expectations regarding the care provided.

17. You have the right to expect that your medical/mental health information will only be shared with individuals involved in your care as limited by state and federal laws. You may share your information with whomever you choose.

18. You have the right to receive care in a safe environment and to be free from neglect, exploitation, and all forms of abuse to include sexual, physical, mental, and verbal.

19. You have the right to refuse any experimental research, or educational activities that may be involved in your treatment plan without fear of reprisal.

Certainly if federal prisoners are afforded these rights, the personal freedom to make healthcare decisions should be left up to each individual citizen, as guaranteed in the 9th amendment which states, “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

With the upcoming sheriff’s election, it is of utmost importance that citizens become informed about the candidates, attend debates, and ask questions of the candidates to evaluate their commitment to their sworn duty to uphold the Constitution of the United States and to preserve our individual rights and freedoms in the face of unconstitutional mandates as well as unconstitutional laws handed down from the federal and state levels. Local sheriffs have the ability and should stand between the people and the looming threat of tyranny.

Leah Gaston – Franklin, N.C.

New sheriff must uphold N.C., U.S. Constitutions

A sheriff swears an oath of office to protect and serve, and to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution. Sadly, in Macon County, this job description has not been taken seriously for many years. But during this time of upheaval in our government, your sheriff is the one person who has the power to protect you from overreaching federal agencies in your county. He serves as the upholder, defender, protector and servant to the liberties of the people within the county. He is the first line of defense in preserving the Constitutional rights of a citizen. He is charged with upholding the supreme law, the Constitution.

The law enforcement powers held by the sheriff supersede those of any agent, officer, elected official or employee from any level of government when in the jurisdiction of the county. It is this responsibility that grants a sheriff the Constitutional authority to check and balance all levels of government within the jurisdiction of the county. Other peace officers, including police officers and others with arrest powers, join with the sheriff and deputies, as Constitutional guards with one mission – to protect life, liberty and property.

With the upcoming primary election for sheriff in March, it is more critical now than at any other time in recent history that we are confident that our sheriff will indeed uphold the U.S. and N.C. Constitutions. This means he will not cave in to special interests on issues such as vaccines, masks, your 2nd Amendment rights, freedom of speech, property rights, and much more – NO MATTER WHAT.

When considering who you might vote for as our next sheriff, ask yourself if each candidate will defend your rights, no matter how much pressure any other agency or special interest places on him. Or will he give up your rights? Right now, there are five candidates for sheriff, and we at the Citizens for Constitutional Freedom have had the honor of hearing from three of them at our meetings, and it hasn’t been difficult to determine which one is the best candidate for a Constitutional sheriff.

This is the time for change – change from the same old “good-ole-boy network” to a sheriff who will defend your rights and won’t back down to outside interests. We are at a critical time in the history of America and Macon County – vote smart at the Primary election, and vote for a Constitutional sheriff.

Patricia Monahan – Franklin, N.C.

Exercise your right to liberty from tyrannical rule

What is or is not liberty?

Let us reflect on the words of John Dalberg-Acton, a philosopher, moralist, and writer of great renown who is famous for being the first major advocate for Liberty in the true sense of the word.

“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority.”

“Despotic power is always accompanied by corruption of morality.”

“Authority that does not exist for liberty is not authority but force.”

“Everybody likes to get as much power as circumstances allow, and nobody will vote for a self-denying ordinance.”

“Liberty is not a means to a higher political end. It is itself the highest political end.”

“Liberty is not the power of doing what we like, but the right to do what we ought.”

The truth in Lord Acton’s words still rings true today.

Regrettably the uneducated, power hungry, petty and despotic tyrants that have infested the political offices in America for many decades do not believe in or practice steps to insure liberty. They callously and diligently work every day to whittle away at the God-given rights of Americans to have unfettered liberty.

Be it the open threat of “get vaccinated or I will have to impose the mask mandate again” recently uttered in the recently published Letter to the Editor by Franklin Mayor Bob Scott, or the concurrent torrents of threats coming from Joe Biden and his cabal, it is time for all Americans to wake up and start asking some questions of those who are supposed to be working for us, not ruling over us as do dictators.

If the Covid Vaccine is so great, why are those with the vaccine worried about those who choose not to be a lab rat?

If the Covid vaccine is so great, why are many who took the jab coming down with infections at double digit greater percentage rates than those who are unvaccinated, as the CDC recently announced on their website?

If the Covid vaccine is so great, why do doctors counsel some folks such as pregnant women, people with past cardiac problems, possible anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction), not to take the jab?

If the Covid vaccine is so great, what are the short term and long term effects of the polyethylene glycol (similar to antifreeze chemicals), and other chemicals to the human body? Note that there cannot be a long term study since these concoctions have only been around for 18 months.

If the Covid vaccine is so great, why is there a recorded death rate attributed to VITT of 20%-50%? See www.ehealthsask.ca/services/Manuals/Documents/COVID19-Vaccine-Contraindications-and-Precautions. Did Flip-Flop Fauci and the CDC forget to tell you something? Read the 07/23/2021 Contraindications document cited above for an idea of what you have not been told.

The mask Nazis shriek about how masking up will protect everyone and how masks must be mandated.

If the Covid vaccine is so great, why is anyone who has taken the jab worried about who is or is not masked?

Why don’t those who are so fixated on this subject take the time to educate themselves on the truth by reading the document titled “Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?” found at www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8072811/?

The long tabulation of the extensive research on the negative effects of mask wearing, both short term and long term, articulated by the National Institute of Health (Flip Flop Fauci’s group) document, are never heard from the lame scream media nor from the lips of those in office, yet they are obviously real.

The high prevalence of quantifiable, identifiable, statistically compelling and confirmed negative impact on the physical, neurological, psychological health and quality of life are shockingly prevalent across the extensive population wearing these devices.

Do your research and ask yourself why haven’t you been made aware of this state of affairs?

Could it be that they don’t want you to be able to make a fully informed decision on what they are telling you to do?

Could it be that they know that if you had the full truth, you might not blindly bend your knee to their dictatorial commands and do as they demand you to do?

Could it be that they know that if you had the full truth, you might weigh your decisions on balance from a position of being fully informed, exercise your right to liberty from their tyrannical rule, say “No!” and thereby diminish their power over you?

Could it be that they know that if all of us, and there are a lot more of us than there are of them, have the full truth, we would vote them out of office or recall them?

What could be depends on you.

God bless this great nation and all the Patriots that strive to protect it. A pox on the tyrants trying to destroy it.

Peter K. Stern – Franklin, N.C.

Should everything come with a warning label?

One can find treasures in the most improbable places. For me, the Letters to the Editor captures the flavor, thought, and concern of local residents. Whatever the tenor, whether amusing, strident, or irreverent, the letters offer the spectrum of current concerns. There is seldom universal agreement, but the crux of the matter is that opinions are not just possible, they are encouraged.

Contrast local opinion with the National Archives in Washington, D.C. Incomprehensibly, the federal employees on the Archives staff have posted a warning sign above founding documents, including a copy of the United States Constitution. They warn that our Constitution “may reflect racist, sexist, ableists, misogynistic/misogynoir, and zenophobic opinions and attitudes; Be discriminating towards or exclude diverse views on sexuality, gender, religion and more; Include graphic content of historical events such as violent death, medical procedures, crime, wars/terrorists’ acts, natural disasters and more; demonstrate bias and exclusion in institutional collecting and digitization policies.”

Further, it states that the document is “outdated, offensive and insensitive.” Staff wishes to “forewarn audiences of content that may cause intense physiological and psychological symptoms.”

If this evaluation of the documents which guarantee our freedoms is accurate, then one must expect that the Letters to the Editor page will soon carry a warning label. The same must apply to all printed matter, movies, TV, etc.

Where will government correctness and repression end? Thomas Jefferson said that “A government that is big enough to give you everything that you want is a government big enough to take away everything that you have.”

Don’t let them confiscate your freedoms.

Kathryn van Heyningen – Franklin, N.C.