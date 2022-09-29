Letters to the Editor for September 29, 2022

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

Supporters acting on toxic, dystopian vision

On Sept. 1, 2022, President Biden declared MAGA Trump supporters, estimated at 60-75 million Americans, to be threats to democracy and strongly implied we are domestic terrorists. It was an invitation to violence against those Americans with different political views than he and his party hold. That call for violence was echoed by U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) later when she issued her literal “call to arms” against all Americans who describe themselves as pro-life. Last week U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who is the Democrat U.S. Senate candidate, insisted that his party must “kill and confront” MAGA Trump supporters. On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in North Dakota, it happened. A man named Shannan Brandt ran down and killed an 18-year-old Trump supporter and admitted that such was his motivation for murder. I have not read it reported that any Democrat, from Governor Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, Congressional candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara or any other down-ballot Democrat has openly disavowed or even expressed disagreement with President Biden’s toxic speech or those of the others mentioned above. If, as expected, a “red wave” sweeps the GOP, and more specifically MAGA Trump supporters into office, will the ruling party permit it? Remember, the election is in November but no one is sworn in until January.

In 1943, Adolf Hitler ordered the mass jailing and executions of his political rivals. It is known to history as “The Night of Long Knives.” In justifying his act, Hitler gave a speech to the Reichstag in which he decreed: “If anyone reproaches me and asks why I did not resort to the regular courts of justice, then all I can say is this. In this hour I was responsible for the fate of the German people, and thereby I became the supreme judge of the German people. I gave the order to shoot the ringleaders in this treason, and I further gave the order to cauterize down to the raw flesh the ulcers of this poisoning of the wells in our domestic life. Let the nation know that its existence – which depends on its internal order and security – cannot be threatened with impunity by anyone! And let it be known for all time to come that if anyone raises his hand to strike the State then certain death is his lot.”

President Biden has declared 60-75 million Americans to be domestic terrorists. His supporters are now acting on his toxic and dystopian vision. Will we hear a similar speech to justify his and his party’s actions after the “red wave” threatens his party’s removal from power in January?

Rich Cassady, Esq. – Franklin, N.C.

Donald Trump seems to be ‘over the law’

I beg forgiveness for dragging this tiresome individual onto these pages yet again, assuming readers are as tired of reading about #45 as I am writing about him. If we ignore him; however, it will not be he who goes away, it will be democracy that disappears.

At this point reasonable, thinking Americans have to be asking; why hasn’t this con artist been tarred, feathered, loaded in a circus cannon and aimed at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas?

Remember some years back, Trump bragged he could ice someone on Fifth Avenue and people would still vote for him. We laughed, thinking that’s just Trump being Trump.

During his term in office he violated his oath and the Constitution numerous times, earning himself two impeachments. He has, almost single-handedly, decimated our system of checks and balances and laid waste to the very concept of law and order.

Tied as we are to the glacier-paced process of recording history, future generations will direct and mull over what remains of the American experiment and perhaps they will ascertain the cumulative damage done to this country, and the free western world, by one errant U.S. president gone seriously astray.

The DOJ finally summoned enough nerve to orchestrate the FBI’s unannounced raid on the former president’s Florida playpen. The FBI recovered dozens of boxes of stolen documents, some highly classified records signifying a serious breach of protocol and likely, a dangerous compromise of national security. In Trump’s bizarre world, and with bored nonchalance, he continues to claim “it’s all a hoax.”

I used to read, on a regular basis, “no one is above the law.” Recently though, the media has become rather reserved on the subject, dare I say – introspective – (looking critically at one’s own vision or version of the matter). The Week Magazine (9-23) wrote, albeit ever so lightly (so perhaps no one would notice?), “Trump: Does the law apply to him?” No one is quite ready to admit what we have all witnessed up to this point – Donald Trump is over the law.

Since the FBI raid on mar-a-Lago, Trump has (with a lot of help) managed to throw one monkey wrench after another into the investigation to delay, obstruct, deflect, or possibly halt the wheels of justice. If that doesn’t work he’ll try intimidation, as in, if he’s infected for his cries, “the American people won’t stand for it.”

Thanks to a Trump appointed judge from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida (Aileen Cannon), this case was again stalled (temporarily). With the November election a little more than one month away, the DOJ begged a higher court to allow the AG and the DOJ to do their job of prosecuting criminals and defend this nation.

I doesn’t seem to matter what Donald Trump says or does, he just can’t seem to get himself arrested. One thing’s for sure: until “The Donald” is safely locked up in Leavenworth, I’m staying the hell off Fifth Avenue.

David Snell – Franklin, N.C.

No Need for Faith

In a discussion with a 80 plus year old. I was a bit discouraged to find that he has no room for any belief in God or Divine creator. Further into the conversation it was quite evident he did have a strong faith and conviction, but not in spiritual things, but in everything human. His faith is founded within his “political party”. This was his hope, faith and devotion. It seemed his total being rested in a faith of his party, yet was in dismay of the direction his party was going. I felt for him, for he seem somewhat abandon with nowhere to turn and you could feel his hearts confusion. I felt this bitterness was more directed towards the opposite party, whom he resents deeply. There’s even bitterness and division with his family, which is yet more painful. Faith is a strange thing yet everyone has faith in something. It’s not just for the religious, it effects all of us, no matter who you maybe. If there are struggles in life as in pain and suffering, or in prosperity and abundance, faith is within the mix of life and is only for the living. While we each breath air, faith and hope is never in short supply. The suffering in life brings faith and hope of something better that is sought out in hope of a better in life. This renewed hope and faith carry’s us on. Others who live in luxury place faith and hope within themselves, they need no one, yet they hope for their continued abundance and power to never end. There faith lye’s within there own pride. But yet the “foundation of faith” is not found with modern man nor is there any blueprint to be found, yet there are so many who place their hope and faith in the very thing that has no direction, just hoping man will somehow become better, but never does. So , just what is it that makes ourselves or mankind better ? Or do we just force our wills on others and work at a hit and miss system to find what works or doesn’t, and who judges the outcome, the powerful or the people ? If neither have a blueprint or foundation, where do we go that shows the way ? Where can we point for our children to have any hope or faith for their futures, or do we remain silent within our bitter confused moderns lives we live ? If you cannot point to something better, then you yourself are more the problem, and our children will be left with little hope or faith in anything for nothing has changed, it only worsens. All mankind seeks out justice, peace, truthfulness. Even those who are corrupt and evil work within there own systems of justice, peace, and truthfulness, yet they distort it very purpose and meaning. But yet you can’t explain why man seems bound to these very things. Even evolution seems without an answer. If mankind didn’t have this instilled within him, we would have no reason to live or to die, we each would fight for our own survival. Darwin, himself saw no other conclusion, but there is something beyond us or a Divine presents, yet he seemed never to place his faith and hope in God the Divine. He, as with many view life this way, yet have no other hope or answers for generations to come.

Just-Thinking

nds13@frontier.com

Deni Shepard – Franklin, N.C.