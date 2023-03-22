Library adopts new policy amid citizens concerns

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

In December, a committee for the Fontana Regional Library Board of Trustees added eight pages to its previous two-page Collection Development Policy in response to months-long citizen outcries that children, youth, and young adults’ books with sexually explicit content are too prominently presented and too easily accessible. Each board meeting in the last year-plus has attracted unprecedented public interest, with at least 80 people attending the most recent Feb. 7 meeting at the Macon County Public Library.

The newest Macon County Commissioner, Danny Antoine, addressed the board on Feb. 7. He summarized the concerns of many individuals present by referring to some of the children’s section library books as “absolutely unacceptable and beyond reprehensible … too explicit. If a child cannot walk into an X-rated video store, not walk in until 18 years old, how can we have pornographic materials available to kids in the public library. There is no sexually explicit material that should ever be available to any child – not in a public library.”

The new Collection Development Policy went into effect in January. Tracy Fitzmaurice, Jackson County librarian and Fontana Regional Director, explained.

“We follow the Collection Development Policy and the law when adding books and other materials to our collection. Displays are part of the collection process and are covered by this policy,” said Fitzmaurice.

Jim Gaston – along with his wife, Leah – has been an outspoken opponent of sexually explicit books being readily available in the Macon County library’s youth section since learning of books presented in last June’s Gay Pride Month display. Gaston and other citizens have attended meetings and shared excerpts of some of the sexually explicit books available in the children’s section; one solution presented was for an identification label to be affixed on such books, similar to labels on DVDs, to indicate general content so that parents and children can be aware before they begin to read. That proposal has not been implemented at the Macon County Library.

In addition, Macon County Commission Chair Paul Higdon was also present at the Feb. 7 meeting, and he addressed the board.

“We’ve made two requests [at past meetings],” he stated. “Can we segregate into a separate section and label them [books] and not allow someone under 18 years old, with just a library card, to check them out and have access to them. That was flatly rejected. My request is simply this, let’s make Macon County library, a beautiful building, a neutral facility. By neutral, I mean that when we walk in, there are no displays of any kind supporting any … [organizations and groups] with a political bone to grind. But that was [also] flatly rejected. Two simple requests.”

After the Board of Trustees’ January meeting, Gaston conveyed his concerns about the new Collection Development Policy’s approval.

“Parents attended and spoke at the Fontana Library Board meeting and were completely ignored. New policies were voted on without any discussion. New restrictive policies towards parents and taxpayers went into effect. This new policy was intended to shield the library from criticism of any of their radical agendas while giving the library a blank check to do whatever they want. Only one courageous board member voted against adopting these policies, and another board member resigned before the vote.”

Fontana Regional Library is a local government entity and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, clarified Fitzmaurice.

“The majority of the funding for the libraries in Macon County (MCPL, Hudson [in Highlands], and NCL [in Topton]) comes from the Macon County budget. About 90%-plus goes to salaries and benefits,” she said.

Former librarian, Karen Wallace, who retired last month, pointed out prior to the new Board of Trustee-approved Collection Development Policy’s additional eight pages of verbiage that the process of redoing the policy was “to address a clearer process for people to ask for reconsideration of materials that they think either shouldn’t be included in the collection or should be placed somewhere else.”

The main controversy over the newly adopted Collection Development Policy’s statement rests primarily in this verbiage: “FRL provides information on many topics, reading levels, and interests in an environment that supports an individual’s right to have access to ideas representing multiple points of view. To meet its goals and objectives, FRL must protect the freedom of all to choose their own information. Access is provided readily and equitably to users, regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, age, disability, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, or political views. FRL affirms the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights and its interpretations, the Freedom to Read, and the Freedom to View statements in support of acquiring and managing collections.”

In the former two-page document, no text was included regarding “… gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation …,” etc. Of the list of 12-plus criteria points in the former policy, one was “breadth, depth, variety,” and another was “appropriateness for intended audience.”

General criteria for purchasing and accepting library materials per the new policy now has 10 points, while content criteria has 18 points, including “objectivity.” In fact, selection criteria in the policy have been broadened with this statement: “Fontana Regional Library represents a broad demographic and selection criteria takes into account the various interests and needs of the patrons served by FRL. …In selecting materials and developing collections for adults, as well as for children and teens, FRL staff includes materials that represent the broad range of human experience, reflecting the race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, age, disability, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, and political diversity, not only of the region it serves but also the larger global perspective. Library collections will provide a wide range of opinion on current issues. … In building collections, Library staff is guided by the principle of selection, rather than censorship.”

Gaston further commented, “The very next day after the new policy was adopted, a patron who had led a book drive to donate wholesome materials (such as devotional books) to the library was told by an administrative library staff member that of the 59 family-friendly books that were listed for donation, 48 of them were rejected. The library showed no diversity in rejecting virtuous materials being donated at no cost to them. Basically, certain library staff are censoring books they do not want in their collection. Certain library staff are discriminating against family-friendly books. A total double standard.”

Current Macon County Public Library librarian Abby Hardison stated that the new policy provides thorough information about the library system’s mission, selection criteria, procedures, and more. The officially revised Jan. 10, 2023, Collection Development Policy in its entirety is available as a PDF under Fontana Regional Library’s website heading of “Policies and Guidelines.”

Despite ongoing controversy regarding the newly adopted policy as well as some library materials made available and presented in the children’s section of the library, Higdon told the Board of Trustees on Feb. 7: “We have disagreements right now … those things will be worked out. But Macon County Commissioners see the need to continuously fund the Macon County Public Library … at the tune of about $1.1 million a year.”

However, Antoine stressed, “As a leader and as a county commissioner, I am never going to support this [books for children with sexually explicit content].” Before leaving the podium where he was speaking, Antoine encouraged the Board of Trustees to respond to meeting attendees concerns.

The next Fontana Regional Library Board of Trustees meeting is Tuesday, March 14, at 4 p.m., at Hudson Library. Meetings are held at different libraries in the Fontana Regional Library system, but the public can attend. Additional meetings for 2023 are as follows: May 9, Albert Carlton Cashiers Community Library; July 11, Nantahala Community Library; Sept. 12, Macon County Public Library.