Local Fellowship of Christian Athletes collect for tornado victims

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Although the sound of a tornado is often described as an approaching train, Western Kentucky’s Dec. 10, 2021, “long-tracked” tornado sounded like a roaring lion, according to some. The devastating EF4-rated tornado passed through 11 counties, 167 miles, for almost three hours and reached an estimated peak wind speed of 190 mph. Close to 100 people died, hundreds more were injured, and thousands of people lost their home and belongings.

News of the tornado was shared nationwide and Franklin native Teresa Zoellner took notice. For the past several years she has been involved in and then become involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), a 60-year-old, worldwide middle and high school organization aimed at reaching out – “being the hands and feet of Jesus for people in need.”

Zoellner first became involved as a parent volunteer and then joined the local FCA staff, working out of an office at Macon Middle School and overseeing close to 100 involved students between Macon Middle School and Franklin High School.

“I’ve always had a heart for giving,” said Zoellner, “and this community [Macon County] has a heart for giving. Whenever I put something on social media about needs here or needs in other areas, people respond. And I have worked with hundreds of kids in FCA over the years, and time and time again I’ve been so impressed with their hearts.”

The FCA members at the middle and high school learned before the Christmas holidays that the December Kentucky tornado ravished several of the state’s communities. Zoellner connected with a pastor in the town of Breman, Ky., and learned of needs. The members began to set in motion a plan to gather basic necessities. By mid-January, the group had a truck full to deliver. And, on Jan. 22, Zoellner drove a truck to the Kentucky community to distribute the donations.

“More than 100 blankets and coats, at least 75 boxes of food as well as baby food and supplies, and clothing for all ages were full to the rim in that truck,” said Zoellner. “Macon County is so generous.”

When she got to Kentucky, Zoellner met with the pastor, also a volunteer fireman, who was on the front lines on the evening the tornado hit. He had to leave his wife and children hunkered down in a closet in their home in order to venture out into wind and rain and help pull debris off people, load the injured into ambulances, and provide whatever other emergency services were needed. He told Zoellner that he even held a man as he died.

“He told me the tornado sounded like a roaring lion that got louder and louder. The tornado missed his house, and he immediately went out to help. People were screaming. Homes were gone. He told me about one home that was completely gone except for the closet; the family stayed in the closet and they were unharmed, but when they came out of the closet their whole house was gone. He told me everyone is struggling with trauma. People lost everything.”

By the time Zoellner rolled into Breman in mid-January, much debris was piled high along roadways, but she could see the countless foundations where homes used to be.

“I took pictures back to show the FCA members because they need to see where their donations are going and how the donations help people,” she said.

For ongoing local needs, FCA maintains a food, clothing, and basic supplies’ closet at Macon Middle School. Sometimes the need is a power bill that requires paying. Zoellner will allocate some of the $30,000 to $40,000 annual funds to take care of miscellaneous needs. Raised funds are realized mainly through private or church-based monetary donations and fundraisers, such as golf tournaments at The Club at Mill Creek or lock-ins at The Factory.

“We rely on what God provides,” she said.

In the past, other disasters have motivated Zoellner’s FCA efforts.

“Whenever the fires were in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., [2016] we packed a U-Haul full of donations for people in need there. And last year, in November, we took stuff up to the coal mining areas of West Virginia; a friend had alerted me that some people needed coats, blankets, and food.”

For more information on how to become involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, contact Zoellner at 706-490-2454.