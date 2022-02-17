Local guitarist releases new CD

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Many people in the Franklin community may know Eric Hendrix from his Eric’s Fresh Fish and Wine Market on Highlands Road. However, long before Hendrix opened the boutique stores in Franklin and Sylva, he was honing his skills as a musician.

The self-taught guitarist has released his second acoustic CD, “On This Road,” for sale at his store in Franklin and in Sylva and online at CDBaby, HearNow, Amazon. The album cover features “then and now” photography. On the front is Hendrix 23 years ago on porch steps playing an acoustic guitar with guitars propped around him. On the back, is Hendrix in 2021. Both shots, the original and the restaged one, have him looking contemplatively to his right, and his new album includes contemplative and meditative songs about life, family, and relationships.

“I write with a poet’s desire to capture and convey complex thoughts in a single line,” he said, “and because of this, any of my songs can be read out loud as a poem. Each becomes a vehicle to initiate an exchange with the listener.”

Hendrix’s poetry comes through in his songs, such as “The Dillsboro Bridge,” which he explained is “a defiant challenge to life and death. It captures the universal resentment of death, and the hope of resurrection, in whatever form it takes, while at the same time placing faith in the resignation of letting go and celebrating life’s good moments and cherishing the memories of those we have lost.”

“Midnight Train” was inspired by North Carolina poet laureate Kathryn Stripling Byer, who passed in 2017.

“In the song I address the challenges we all face as we make our way to life’s final destination, a journey more accepted than understood – carried there on a morning train,” said Hendrix.

Although Hendrix did not record any songs on the new album with his wife, local artist Norma Hendrix (see Macon County News, Aug. 5, 2021), he often plays with her as she is a flutist and a singer. They have lived in Franklin for almost 40 years in a historic family home.

“My home region, with its mountains and valleys, windy roads … fuel my stories with the images I carry with me throughout any given day.”

For many years, Hendrix has played his acoustic guitar in venues large and small: churches, restaurants, taverns and cafes. The pandemic suspended many opportunities in the past couple of years but Hendrix is making plans to perform his new album locally and regionally.

He admits that the last two years have been challenging, but they have also provided an opportunity for his musical expression.

“The album has been a long-term project fraught with the distractions and struggles all artists grapple with when they attempt to balance their art and work,” he said. “But in the end, it offers a cohesive statement of determination to stay life’s course and find peace.”