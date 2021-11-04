Macon County author Monica Collier has been awarded the NYC Big Book Award for her newest book released Oct. 5. “Pink: A Christmas Romance” was a winner in the Christian Fiction category.

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.

The story in “Pink” revolves around Ethan Cooper, a high-powered corporate attorney in New York City, who seemingly has it all. Drawn to the city after law school, he escaped life in his hometown of Charleston, S.C., and his family’s notoriety. Years later, the strained relationship with them reaches new heights when Charlotte Rose, a part-time stationery designer and mechanical engineer, enters his work life. Together, they embark upon the journey to bring a racketeering terrorist to justice, tied to a gang responsible for the death of Ethan’s wife utilizing both of their skill sets and that of friends. In the process, Christmas romance softens his heart as he is drawn to her southern charms, kindness, and warmth. With her influence upon his life, Ethan discovers he is missing the most important aspect of his life, love. Will they both heal from the profound loss of a spouse, with God’s leading, and learn to love again?”

Collier was not afraid to tackle taboo subjects, usually glossed over in fiction, such as PTSD, profound loss after the death of a spouse, emotional and physical abuse, physical trauma, and healing.

Collier is an award-winning Christian romantic suspense novelist. She writes heartwarming stories and compelling characters that stay with you long after you turn the last page. Collier’s emotional journeys are geographic, family oriented, have strong female characters, and incorporate Biblical principles in modern life. Her books have been recommended by active and retired military personnel, pastors, professional women and several print venues. When she’s not writing she enjoys traveling and photography.

A holiday open house and reception is planned for Nov. 4, at Franklin Office, 161 Highlands Road, in Franklin, from 5-7. The public is invited to attend.

This year was a record year for books awarded due to the high level of quality and diverse books submitted. Again in 2021, NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide, including submissions from journalists, well-established authors, small and large press as well as first time indie authors who participated in high numbers. Entries were from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. Cities such as Bangalore, Edmonton, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Seattle, Singapore, Vancouver, were representative among the entries. Winners were recognized globally from Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Lebanon, Queensland and the United States of America.

“We are elated to highlight these authors’ books, recognize their excellence, and share their achievements.” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. “We look forward to showcasing these titles to a larger audience.”

For more information, visit: www.nycbigbookaward.com.