NewsCommunityFeatures Macon County Fair different this year By Macon County News - October 1, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Macon County Fair looked very different this year with no exhibits, no booths, no prize-winning vegetables or giant pumpkins. Many activities and events were cancelled this year since North Carolina is still under a partial lockdown. However, youth livestock shows were held with goats, pigs, sheep and steers with the exhibitors’ family members in attendance. Vickie Carpenter