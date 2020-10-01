Macon County Fair different this year

The Macon County Fair looked very different this year with no exhibits, no booths, no prize-winning vegetables or giant pumpkins. Many activities and events were cancelled this year since North Carolina is still under a partial lockdown. However, youth livestock shows were held with goats, pigs, sheep and steers with the exhibitors’ family members in attendance. Vickie Carpenter
