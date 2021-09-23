Macon County Fair underway

By Macon County News -
The Macon County Fair is underway at the Wayne Proffitt Agricultural Center now through Saturday night at 9 p.m. Pets, livestock, chickens, rabbits, barbecue, classic fair food, prize-winning produce, arts and crafts and much more are part of the local county fair tradition. A horse show on Sunday afternoon rounds out the activities. The Macon County Fair is the only purely agricultural fair still in operation in the state. At left, Hunter Duncan investigates the goats on display in the Livestock barn at the fairgrounds. Photo by Vickie Carpenter

Macon County News
Free Independent Weekly Newspaper - Distributed in Franklin, Highlands, Dillsboro, Webster, Cullowhee, Scaly Mountain, N.C.; Dillard & Clayton, Ga.

