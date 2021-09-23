NewsCommunity Macon County Fair underway By Macon County News - September 23, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Macon County Fair is underway at the Wayne Proffitt Agricultural Center now through Saturday night at 9 p.m. Pets, livestock, chickens, rabbits, barbecue, classic fair food, prize-winning produce, arts and crafts and much more are part of the local county fair tradition. A horse show on Sunday afternoon rounds out the activities. The Macon County Fair is the only purely agricultural fair still in operation in the state. At left, Hunter Duncan investigates the goats on display in the Livestock barn at the fairgrounds. Photo by Vickie Carpenter