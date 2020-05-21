Macon County Schools hold farewell parades for students

Macon County Schools conducted farewell parades this week to hand out awards, goodie bags and good wishes until students are able to go back to school. Teachers dressed up as story book characters, wrote special notes, returned belongings and distributed yearbooks. Parents were able to drive through the car line at their student’s school to say goodbye to their teachers. The school board is working on a plan to return students to school on Aug. 17, but the reopening of schools depends on many factors including the status of the COVID-19 outbreak and the protocols necessary to allow students to go back to school.



