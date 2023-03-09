Macon County Transit provides rides to A.T. hikers

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Although various individuals and organizations volunteer to pick up Appalachian Trail (A.T.) thru- and section hikers at one of the nearby trailheads, hikers also have opportunities to access the Macon County Transit for rides into Franklin and back to the trailheads.

The shuttle service for hikers this season began March 6 and continues through May 26, which is the time period when the concentration of northbound A.T. hikers stop in Franklin, after typically traveling the 110 miles from Springer Mountain, Ga., on their way to Mt. Katahdin, Maine. The distance of the A.T. is approximately 2,200 miles, with most hikers attempting to hike from Georgia to Maine from spring to fall each year.

Fare for transportation to and from the A.T. trailheads – Winding Stair, which is off Hwy. 64; and Rock Gap, near the Standing Indian Campground off West Old Murphy Road – is $5 per hiker. The Macon County Transit offers rides to hikers three times daily, Monday-Friday, and drop offs are at numerous locations in Franklin. A Deviated Fixed Route Service allows hikers to travel within Franklin and costs $1 per person, per stop. Multiple stops throughout Franklin enable hikers to visit stores and other businesses in order to gather supplies, use library services, and more during their respite off the trail.

Hikers who need shuttling after May 26 can call Macon County Transit at (828)349-2222 to learn if a shuttle opportunity is available. Hikers can also visit macontransit.com or check out the site on Facebook.