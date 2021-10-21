Macon County Veterans present Alvarez with plaque of appreciation

Macon County veterans presented Joe Alvarez, owner of Countryside Chevrolet, a plaque given in appreciation of Alvarez’s sponsorship in hosting the annual Rev It Up For Vets Cruise-In for the past four years. The event is held in May each year. Rev It Up was started by Bob Crawford 25 years ago at the same location formerly known as Smoky Mountain Chevrolet. The proceeds from the event are divided between the Vietnam Veterans Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. Pictured (L-R) are Rick Norton, VVA; Ava Alvarez, Countryside VP; Joe Alvarez; Robert Morrow, VFW; and Ron Norton, American Legion.

Photo by Vickie Carpenter