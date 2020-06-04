NewsCommunity Macon Valley Nursing and Rehab Drive by for residents By Macon County News - June 4, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Macon Valley Nursing and Rehab invited family and friends to drive by the facility on Tuesday to show residents some love and brighten their day. Since the COVID pandemic residents have been unable to receive visitors and Macon Valley staff wanted to let them safely connect in some way to their family members. Cars were decorated with signs, balloons and flags while passengers waved enthusiastically as they drove by. Franklin emergency services also participated in the parade. Photo by Vickie Carpenter