Mainspring marks 25 years with a spate of conservation projects

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Mainspring Conservation Trust may have been established with a focus on Little Tennessee River conservation as well as the flagship “Save the Needmore” campaign, and, the organization’s official name and mission to protect wild and cultural spaces may have evolved and transformed over the years. Yet, 25 years later, the Mainspring is involved in a myriad of conservation projects in Macon and surrounding counties. And 2022 became the nonprofit’s most stellar year – in terms of land acquisitions and successful preservation efforts.

In Macon County, 135 acres were purchased on what is known as Polecat Ridge, a wildlife corridor between the mountains of Cowee and Nantahala. The objective is to ensure greater environmental protection of forested slopes along Bradley Creek, which is a tributary of the Little Tennessee River.

In February, Mainspring purchased what it refers to as Watauga Town III, formerly part of the Earnest Childers Farm in Macon County.

“This tract adds acreage to two other tracts Mainspring owns that are all part of Historic Watauga Town,” explained Emmie Cornell, Mainspring’s land conservation associate. “All three tracts will continue to be available for teaching and research in the anthropology program at Western Carolina University.”

Divestment of Mainspring’s Greenway Extension Project includes 14 acres purchased by the Town of Franklin, with Mainspring’s guidance and expertise, that will allow for more public greenway trails, a parking area, and stream crossings in the future.

Mainspring’s Aquatic Programs Manager Jason Meador has increasingly been involved in projects that affect waterways.

“We’ve developed a process to identify lost habitats and a method to move forward regarding stream restoration,” he shared. “We’re looking for buried wetlands. A lot were drained but many were buried by floods – no one is alive today to remember. By doing sediment studies, we are finding wetlands.”

“There is a lot of uniqueness about Mainspring, compared to other organizations, but one is the restoration of lands and streams,” said Cornell.

While a more complete report about Mainspring’s 2022 year in review, “The Land Steward,” is available at its Main Street office in Franklin for anyone to pick up, executive director Jordan Smith explained that numerous projects with varying degrees of involvement are continually in the works.

“A lot of people want to measure our work in dollars and acres – but there are so many intangibles in what we do,” he said. “What is promising is that the amount of grant funding our staff is bringing in is unprecedented. During the last two to three years, we’ve seen a measurable increase in grant funding and acres being conserved as a result.”

“$7.98 million was received last year to be implemented over the next five years. But some of the funding overlaps and the projects sometimes take years to complete,” added Cornell.

“We’re so thankful to our local lawmakers for supporting conservation – [Karl] Gillespie and [Kevin] Corbin have been champions of conservation,” said Smith. “The 2021 state budget allocated $100 million to the N.C. Land and Water Fund, but there is also unprecedented funding for the Agricultural Development and the Farmland Preservation Trust Fund.”

While grants pay for a large portion of what Mainspring is able to achieve, ongoing donations and support by citizens are a mainstay.

“It’s local folks that help us achieve,” said Smith.

One aspect of “The Land Steward” publication is the section titled, “25 Things to Do on Mainspring Properties.” Activities include picking blueberries on one of the Mainspring properties, such as Queen Branch, viewing the river and hill cane at another public property, Gibson Bottoms, and hiking the Onion Mountain Preserve Trail. The latter, which opened last year, will include an additional 124 acres, donated in 2021, so that the already 325-acre trail property will continue from one parking area to another – on the other side of Onion Mountain, a 3,765-foot peak. The new trail section is expected to open later this year or early 2024.

Several of Mainspring’s properties are open to the public to walk and hike, including Queen Branch, which was equipped last year with an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible path that leads to a view of the Little Tennessee River.

Smith credits the staff at Mainspring with enabling the organization to thrive and celebrate a quarter-century anniversary.

“The staff charges me; they are so passionate. And the level of work we’re doing, the quantity and innovation, is incredible to me. The talented staff allows us to take on more work, so it’s an exciting time,” said Smith.

Upcoming opportunities

Mainspring often provides opportunities for the public to learn not only more about what it does but to actually get outdoors and be a part of environmental education and preservation efforts. Upcoming is a “Spring Foraging Walk,” April 28, at 10; “Talking to Trees: Arbor Day Walk,” April 28, 3 p.m.; “Onion Mountain Plant Hike with Adam Bigelow,” April 30, 10:30 a.m.; “Bluebird Walk,” May 3, 4 p.m.; and, “Native Plant Week: Rivercane Demonstration,” May 12, 10 a.m. – plus much more.

Additional information about Mainspring’s events as well as registration information can be found at: www.Mainspringconserves.org/events.