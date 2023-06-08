Mainspring opportunities get back to nature

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Ideal temperatures and sunny days mean that the outdoors beckon, and Mainspring Conservation Trust has plenty of opportunities for locals and visitors to engage with nature.

Skye Cahoon, conservation outreach coordinator for Mainspring, pointed out that summer is important for a number of reasons.

“Community is such an essential part of the natural world: algae produce oxygen that animals breathe, fungi break down leaf litter and fertilize the soil, and tadpoles transform into frogs and carry nutrients from the water to the land,” she said. “We try to reflect that aspect of community in our events, either by connecting with each other – like the Mainspring Meanders hikes or Green Drinks mixers – or reciprocally connecting with nature, such as our upcoming plant rescue or Stewartia Walk.”

As a result, Mainspring has planned events and activities to interest people of all ages and with all types of interests and abilities. Two activities call attention to water creatures. On Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. is a moderate 3.5-mile hike in Panthertown; the goal is to look for aquatic life, such as salamanders, as well as enjoy waterfalls, an overlook, and more. A “Clean Water and Stream Buffer Class” is with Dr. Bill McLarney at Winding Stair Nursery on Saturday, June 24, at 9 a.m. Participants will learn how to improve amphibian habitat on private property.

“The diverse patchwork of our landscape – mountains and valleys, floodplains and forests – combined with the abundance of water produces the greatest salamander diversity in the world right in our backyards,” shared Cahoon. “Salamanders, with their delicate skin and shell-less eggs, crave water like a plant craves sunlight. Some species do not even have lungs and rely on their skin and its watery veil to breathe.” She noted that the distinct and threatened hellbender, which exists in some local waterways, require (like salamanders and other species) “deep, damp leaf litter to hide in, sediment-free rocky river bottoms to hunt in, trees and other plants to shade them from the hot sun, and waterways free from harmful pollutants.”

Activity offerings by Mainspring educate the community regarding various creatures’ habitat requirements.

Additionally, on Friday, June 9, at 9 a.m. is “Turk’s Cap Lily Rescue Work Day,” which focuses on relocating native wildflowers impacted by one of Mainspring’s ongoing stream restoration projects.

On Friday, June 23, at 9 a.m. is a “Stewartia Walk” with naturalist Jack Johnston. He will lead a group on his annual expedition to view the showy Mountain Camellia (Stewartia ovata) flowers growing in the wild.

Mainspring Conservation Trust’s website provides detailed information, registration requirements, and future activities.