Manna Food Bank monthly food giveaway By Macon County News - January 28, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Manna Food Bank held its monthly food giveaway for residents needing some assistance on Monday, Jan. 25, at the Macon County Fairgrounds. This month, 882 individuals in 252 households were served in the rainy weather. Items included in this month's package were paper towels and toilet paper, fresh carrots and sweet potatoes along with canned goods, drinks, and candy for Valentine's Day completed the offerings. Aside from the MANNA food bank, Macon Program for Progress supplied boxes of food which included the paper goods, pasta and other treats.