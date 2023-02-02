Marina Tkach tackles large-scale mural

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Already known in Franklin for her colorful, whimsical murals at 828 Café and Altered Frequencies, artist Marina Tkach’s latest project is about a 10-foot by 15-foot wall in the lobby of Discover Church. Her cheerful, signature style conveys a floral, mountainous landscape to brighten the large lobby, located near the new Angel Medical Center in the Macon Center complex.

“We’ve always loved Marina’s artwork and what she’s done with 828 Café … how she

matched their culture and the outdoor vibe of our town,” said Discover Church’s pastor Ben Windle. He said the mural project came about because “someone from Discover, who knew we admired her work, saw that Marina put a mural for the value of $500 in a silent auction at REACH’s Mardi Gras fundraiser event last year. They won the mural in the silent auction and donated it to the church.”

Tkach is an academically trained graphic artist and designer. For many months Tkach pondered over the image she would paint at Discover. But first, she explained, “I asked [leadership at Discover] what message the mural should bring … or if they have something in mind. Most murals I do are local nature themes. After brainstorming and researching I came up with an idea and hope it will work.”

“Our hope was to capture the culture of our church, which we feel is a deep love for our town and the vibrant landscape of our area [such as] mountains and sunsets,” added Windle. “Her concept is a bright mountain scape with lots of sunset pastels, green scapes that appear in a stained glass-like layout, with the town in the center as almost a jewel. She’ll finish with the words ‘I Love My Town.’”

Working on a mural requires Tkach to sometimes draw and then paint on a 10-foot ladder. Ladies leaving Discover’s weekly Wednesday morning Bible study saw Tkach working recently and said they prayed for her safety, since she was so high up on the ladder.

“I do a grid on a little sketch and on the wall to position big elements, and then I freehand afterwards,” said Tkach about the process. “I have to be patient while I’m working and trust the [artistic] process.”

“Marina is an absolute pleasure to work with,” said Windle, who expects the mural to be completed by early spring, at the latest.

“I enjoy making people smile … seeing them enjoying art,” said Tkach, whose smaller sketches and paintings are displayed framed at 828 Café.