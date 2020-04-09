MCPH reports first death from COVID-19

A Macon County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died. The person was over the age of 65 and had underlying medical conditions. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones at this time. We want to reiterate the importance of citizens staying home and practicing social distancing until further direction from our government and health leadership,” stated Carmine Rocco, Macon County Interim Health Director. “Our message to those who are full-time residents, part-time residents, or visiting Macon County: Stay at home. Stay safe. Practice social distancing. Quarantine if you have travelled. Limit your trips outside of your home to necessities.”

Macon County Public Health regularly updates its Facebook page with accurate and current information regarding COVID-19. The public is encouraged to check the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MaconPublicHealth for up-to-date information.

Symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, cough, and other lower respiratory illness (shortness of breath). If you believe that you may have COVID-19, call the Health Department at (828)349-2517. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm, until further notice.

Submitted by Kathy McGaha, Public Information Officer