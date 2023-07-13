MCSO deputies recognized for life-saving efforts

Dan Finnerty, Contributing Writer

Two Macon County Commissioner meeting items generating much discussion over the past year, especially during recent budget sessions, were the mobile dental unit known as the “Molar Roller” and the Franklin High School (FHS) project. A side item tied to funding associated with the FHS project is a proposal to combine the new high school with Union Academy. Both issues were addressed at the July 11 meeting, but the evening’s highlight involved a recent emergency situation responded to by the Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Brent Holbrooks opened the meeting describing a situation two of his deputies encountered in the early morning hours of June 23. At approximately 1 a.m., county dispatch received what he called an “alarming call” concerning an explosion in the Ellijay Community. Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County EMS, and Cullasaja Fire all responded to the call. The first two responders on the scene, deputies Brandon Carter and Daniel Long, encountered David Holland, who had sustained life-threatening injuries, specifically to his hands.

“Deputies Carter and Long calmly and quickly, without hesitation, immediately worked to apply tourniquets to both of the victim’s arms,” said Sheriff Holbrooks. “It is my belief that these two deputies saved David Holland’s life that night. Their quick action and training prevented [him] from bleeding out.”

With Carter out of town, Holbrooks presented Deputy Long with the Lifesaving Award. Members of the Holland family were in attendance and two of them spoke briefly.

“Losing one brother recently, and really if it wasn’t for [Long and Carter] coming in and doing what they did, he [David] would not be here,” said Donald Holland, a brother. “I wanted you all to know how proud that makes me to be a part of this community. For these boys to go straight into a ‘who knows what,’ they had no idea what they were going into … the EMS, and the Cullasaja Fire Department are exemplary of what our community’s all about. I couldn’t be prouder of you.”

David Holland’s youngest daughter, Taylor, then spoke.

“To hear Dad talk about that night … he can actually remember [Long] tightening the tourniquet … he looked at me and said, ‘They saved my life that night.’” She concluded with “He [David] wanted to sneak out of the hospital tonight and thank Mr. Carter and Mr. Long. It was everything we could do to keep him strapped to the hospital bed. Between EMS and [the deputies], and everyone else that saved Dad’s life that night … Dad wouldn’t be here and he knows it. On behalf of our family and all the Holland clan, we want to say a big thank you.”

Down to business

Funding for the purchase of a new mobile dental unit was a somewhat heated topic toward the completion of the county budget approval process in June. Macon County Health Department Director Kathy McGaha compiled bids received thus far and Finance Director Melissa Setzer presented information at the meeting summarizing four Requests for Proposal (RFP) that were received by the end of May. A bid from Lifeline Mobile, based out of Columbus, Ohio, was selected from the four submissions reviewed. At $700,419, the proposal met all requirements in the bid package, and was lower than two other bidders, coming in at $169,000 lower than the amount approved in the budget. While Technology International, Inc., submitted the lowest proposal, it failed to meet requirements or send qualifying documentation.

After hearing the presentation, MCC board members discussed the proposal. Vice Chairman Josh Young motioned to accept the bid, which was seconded by Commissioner John Shearl and subsequently unanimously approved. As was reported last month, it is expected to take between 18 months and two years for the county to receive and begin utilizing a new unit. In the interim, the Molar Roller will remain mostly situated in one location but can be moved if necessary to accommodate children in some of the more rural areas of the county. Young commented, “I want to go on record and make sure the students in Nantahala have the same opportunities as every other student in Macon County.”

Little T Broadband Services and Macon County Broadband Committee’s Jeff Lee presented updates tied to the Nantahala Broadband Project. Topics included the South Macon Expansion Project, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Rural Opportunity Digital Fund (RDOF) award program, Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technologies (GREAT) awards, and Nantahala Township RFP’s. Regarding the South Macon Expansion Project, Balsam West, in partnership with Haywood EMC, constructed a fiber backbone from Franklin to Highlands. Eighteen businesses and 243 residences have connected to the backbone so far. It is an ongoing program but has slowed due to grant money running out. The RDOF is a subsidy program run by the FCC and was won by Charter Communications in 2020. The census blocks included in the program represent approximately 60% of the county’s unserved residents.

According to Lee, a problem is that while Charter is not presently working to build out access to those residents, no other grant or funding can be utilized to do so because of associated legislation. Currently, the company is working in Haywood and Jackson counties and is not expected to start working in Macon County until 2025, with completion targeted for 2028. This schedule adversely affects any other work that might be undertaken in support of county residents. Lee then introduced a potential positive alternative in the GREAT program, which is a subset of the American Rescue Plan Award (ARPA). Frontier won an award associated with GREAT in 2022, which resulted in a contract signed with the county in May, 2023 that includes 2700 locations. Out of the various options, only Balsam West responded to the broadband committee’s full set of requests in the RFP, including a price for fiber installation.

Lee then requested approval from the commissioners to put an agreement together with Balsam West. Once an agreement is reached, the broadband committee would then request funding from the county for actual implementation of the work. Commissioners voted and unanimously agreed to move forward with negotiating a contract with Balsam West.

Union/FHS merger

Commissioner Gary Shields introduced discussion on the Franklin High School (FHS) and Union Academy merger proposal, reminding attendees that garnering a $50-60 million grant for the new FHS project could hinge on the merger. Macon County Schools Superintendent Josh Lynch, Union Academy Principal Brian Moffitt, and Macon County Board of Education member Diedre Breeden each spoke on the merits of the merger.

“Macon County Schools are in full support of the merging of Union Academy into FHS and support the project of a ‘school within a school,’” Lynch said. Moffitt followed, “I look at hope, opportunity, and access for our students. I feel that [the merger] provides the greatest amount of access for our students.”

Commissioner Danny Antoine added, “Those kids at Union deserve just as much as any other child. For them not to have the opportunity is absolutely wrong … moving them over to the new campus, they will have access to everything they did not have access to [at Union].

Breeden noted, “I know that while some of the grant discussions have led to maybe some of the consolidation discussion, but my personal belief is this is what’s in the best interest of our students.”

Following the input and discussion, Shields motioned to continue moving forward with the merger, which was seconded by Antoine and then unanimously approved by the Board.

New business

Under new business, Macon County Transit (MCT) Director Darlene Asher presented information on ConCPT and 5339(b) grant funding. Asher requested approval for additional ConCPT funding intended to enhance coordination of three or more public transportation grantees to maximize resources and improve public transportation access. The primary goal of the funding is establishing formal relationships between transit systems for long distance routes. MCT seeks to partner with Haywood County to coordinate trips to Asheville and use the grant to also hire a new full-time transit operator to run the route at the cost of $108,000 for two years, which was being requested from Macon County. After two years, the grant becomes a 50/50 match, meaning MCT would then charge Haywood County a fee for picking up their passengers. The long-term plan is to also include Jackson and possibly Swain counties. Asher’s request to commissioners was for a motion to approve the additional funding and add the full time position to MCT. The board agreed, unanimously, to approve the request.

The second request, for approval for additional 5339(b) grant funding in support of adding solar power capability to the roof of the MCT Awning (bus barn) and some other smaller projects that were left out of the original proposal, was not approved by the board. Solar panels would cost approximately $180,000 and would be capable of powering all of the Transit building. This would result in a savings of more than $6,000 a year once the move to an all-electric vehicle environment occurs, which is expected to happen sometime in the future. All the items would cost $200,000; the grant is an 80/20 arrangement. Macon County’s portion of that cost would be $40,000, which was MCT’s request. Considering the difficulty in reaching a budget and the fact that this request was not submitted prior to doing so appeared to doom it. Although a motion was made to pass, it was not seconded.

The next regularly scheduled County Commissioner meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Macon County Courthouse.