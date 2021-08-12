MCSO responds to domestic resulting in murder-suicide

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation last Thursday night on Johnson Road after receiving a 911 call citing the involvement of a weapon.

Upon arrival, a deputy found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds in the bedroom area of the home. Deputy found no other persons in the home. A family member arrived on the scene at the same time as the deputy and said that he had been on the phone with his brother when he heard his brother and his girlfriend arguing. He said that after hearing one shot his brother apologized to him for what he had done and then heard another gunshot.

Once the deputy entered the residence, two gunshot victims were found with the female being found deceased. The other individual was critically injured and the deputy immediately requested assistance from medical personnel. EMS and members of West Macon Fire Department quickly arrived on scene, assessed the situation and initiated medical care. He was then transported to the hospital to receive additional medical care then later succumbed to his self-inflicted injuries.

Once the scene was secured by deputies, detectives with the MCSO Criminal Investigations Unit responded and began their investigation into the incident.

The MCSO did not identify either of these individuals until the appropriate next of kin were given the opportunity to notify other family and friends, however, MCSO is now identifying both individuals involved in the incident which is required by law when requested: Robert Dean Childers, 61, of Franklin; and Sandra Holder Reece, 61, of Franklin.

“We have continued to be in communication with family members throughout our investigation. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of both Mr. Childers and Ms. Reece,” said Holland.

The investigation has officially concluded. No additional statements will be released according to Sheriff Holland.