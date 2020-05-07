NewsCommunity MEC Senior drive thru By Macon County News - May 7, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The faculty and staff of Macon Early College hosted an “MEC Graduating Students Recognition Drive Thru” last Thursday. MEC principal Mark Sutton hands Erica Myers her goody bag. photos by Vickie Carpenter The event was held on Thursday, April 30, at the luminary-lined entrance of the Macon County Public Library. Teachers cheered for the graduates and honored them as they drove through and presented them with a bag of special goodies and treats.