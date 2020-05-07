MEC Senior drive thru

By Macon County News -
0
The faculty and staff of Macon Early College hosted an “MEC Graduating Students Recognition Drive Thru” last Thursday. MEC principal Mark Sutton hands Erica Myers her goody bag. photos by Vickie Carpenter

The event was held on Thursday, April 30, at the luminary-lined entrance of the Macon County Public Library. Teachers cheered for the graduates and honored them as they drove through and presented them with a bag of special goodies and treats.

 

SHARE
Previous articleBill Harrell appointed Franklin Police Chief
Avatar
Macon County News
Free Independent Weekly Newspaper - Distributed in Franklin, Highlands, Dillsboro, Webster, Cullowhee, Scaly Mountain, N.C.; Dillard & Clayton, Ga.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY