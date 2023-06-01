NewsCommunity Memorial Day Service Honors Veterans By Macon County News - June 1, 2023 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Franklin community held its traditional Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Veterans Memorial Park. Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Attendees stood for the posting of the colors, an opening prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem. Army veteran Craig McManus was the guest speaker for the event and Sherry Walker read the traditional “In Flanders Field.” American Legion auxiliaries and the Daughters of the American Revolution presented wreaths and the Honor Guard of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars performed Rifle Volley and Taps. The raising of the flags from half-staff to full staff as is the custom, concluded the ceremony. Photos by Vickie Carpenter