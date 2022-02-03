Men’s center builds auto shop – with a little help

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men’s Center has a new addition to its campus, located just off Highlands Road. According to Executive Director Mike Barres, construction on a new auto shop building began in June 2021 and was completed this past fall. The new shop will enable men enrolled in the program to not only learn to service the ministry’s vehicles, but it also serves as an opportunity for men with automobile repair skills to refurbish and resell donated vehicles. Profits on such sales will be used to maintain the men’s center’s programs, which has a mission to “provide men with an effective and comprehensive Christian, faith-based solution to life-controlling drug and alcohol problems in order to become productive members of society.”

“We would like to say a great big thank you to all who made our auto shop possible, and for those who have helped us to get a really good start on equipping it,” said Barres. “This will help produce revenue, which helps us with our expenses, and it will be another way for our men to get vocational training.”

The auto shop will not be open for business as a repair opportunity for public vehicles.

“The center’s program provides other work experience and vocational training. The men do all of the building and grounds maintenance,” Barres continued. “They also do the labor for construction projects at our center. The auto shop was built by our men under the supervision of local contractor Mike Giaimo. They got experience in construction work doing that. We also have a wood shop, where our men make furniture. John Roper trains the men in woodworking; the furniture is sold at our thrift store [at 4812 US-441 between Franklin and Sylva] and Sassy Frass Consignment in Sylva. These opportunities for work experience and vocational training will help the men be successful after graduation.”

The men’s center is supported by individuals, churches, trusts, foundations, and corporations. However, there are ongoing basic and project-related needs for an average of 18 men who regularly participate in the 12-month residential addiction recovery program.

“About two-thirds of our men are not able to pay the monthly fees to be in our program and we let them stay anyway,” explained Barres.

To donate, visit the website – www.livinghomeway.com – or mail a donation to: Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men’s Center, PO Box 2157, Franklin NC 28734.