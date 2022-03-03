Mini Acts of Kindness offering offsite equine healing for veterans

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Horses have been used for many years to help people overcome or at least minimize mental health struggles. And although nonprofit Special Liberty Project, at its Franklin farm facility, incorporates equine healing during monthly retreats for veteran spouses as well as Gold Star widows, the organization’s new Mini Acts of Kindness is an off-site equine healing program. Essentially, miniature horses are loaded onto a trailer and taken to facilities where veterans live or congregate.

Special Liberty Project was founded to provides nature-oriented programs for individuals and groups of people who have experienced traumatic military-related loss. And Executive Director Jessica Merritt announced that the first off-site Mini Acts of Kindness session takes place Friday, March 4, at 11 a.m. at Macon Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

There, the miniature horses, which stand approximately 35 inches in height, will be led inside the facility where veterans, as well as other residents, can experience the animals.

“The minis really help people shift a potentially negative mental state to a much more positive and uplifting attitude,” said Merritt. “Our minis who are part of our larger Healing Herd of Horses at our farm here in Franklin, not only bring joy, we’ve also seen them inspire motivation to overcome struggles and help people move past something holding them back.”

Merritt explained that Macon Valley’s Bridget Karcher, a therapist, arranged the first Mini Acts of Kindness visit. Veteran spouse Elsa McCowan, who is the new director of Special Liberty Project’s equine healing program, as well as Merritt’s 11-year-old daughter, Charlie, has been “working every single day rain or shine with the minis to make this program possible,” explained Merritt. “They are going through an entire syllabus from Hearts and Hooves Healing with the goal of getting certified by the end of February. The training has helped the minis get familiar with wheelchairs, being taken through buildings, and exposure to different people, emotions, noises, and sites.”

“I really enjoy spending time with our Healing Herd of Horses. I love working with them and making true connections and progress in their training. I love seeing the hard work pay off when they bring happiness to others. This is a true passion of mine. I plan on continuing my education in equine therapy, I just love it so much,” commented Charlie Merritt.

The two miniature horses that will participate in the first off-site Mini Acts of Kindness are Queen Ann’s Lace (Queenie) and Sunshine on My Shoulder (Sunshine).

“We, as humans, are part of nature, but we forget that so often and horses can remind us of that. The sensory aspects of being around them and touching them, plus their cuteness, brings smiles and laughter. Being around horses can change moods and attitudes for the better.”

Amber Welch, this year’s Miss Rodeo North Carolina and a rodeo sport competitor, will volunteer on Friday, March 4, to assist with Mini Acts of Kindness as a horse handler.

“Equine healing holds a special place in my heart. I have witnessed breakthrough therapeutic approaches using horses. To put this into perspective, a horse can feel a fly on its back and can certainly detect our emotional state. Being able to work alongside the Special Liberty Project, which helps foster so much healing in our community, is a blessing to me,” said Welch.

A lifetime equestrian, Welch is looking forward to interacting with the miniature horses as well as the veteran residents at Macon Valley.

“I will be co-facilitating with Jessica [Merritt] on horse safety, and helping to make this a positive experience for our veterans. It’s a small way to give back.”

Merritt said support and volunteerism is needed at Special Liberty Project. And veterans in the community can arrange for a visit from the miniature horses trained for the Mini Acts of Kindness program. For more information, visit speciallibertyproject.org or call (828)222-3105.