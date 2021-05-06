Mission Health breaks ground for new hospital

“This construction project builds on and supports the vision for healthcare in our communities. A new facility here in Franklin will allow us to provide current patient care services while focusing on the health of the community for years to come,” said Karen Gorby, CEO of Angel Medical Center, during remarks at the ceremony.

Located at One Center Court, Franklin, the new 30-bed facility will be 1.5 miles from the current facility. The new hospital will have three operating rooms, one endoscopy suite, and a 17-bed ER that will include three dedicated behavioral health beds.

“We are proud to be here to celebrate a true investment in rural healthcare and in the Franklin community,” said Greg Lowe, President, HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division, who also spoke at the event.

This new $68 million state-of-the-art healthcare facility will offer the most up-to-date clinical services and integrates the latest wireless technology available. It will provide larger rooms, better lighting and the capacity to allow for the latest technologies to be incorporated into the hospital.

Among community members in attendance were Jack Horton and Dinah Mashburn, Franklin Town Council members; Warren Cabe, Director Macon County Emergency Services and Gary Shields, Macon County Commissioner; Justin Setser, Franklin Town Planner; Kevin Corbin, NC State Senator; Karl Gillespie, NC State Representative District 120; and Police Chief Bill Harrell. The new Angel Medical Center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.