MMS reno 20 percent complete

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Students at Macon Middle School will begin the school year in a partially renovated building, with work to be completed throughout the year.

Newly named principal Dr. Kevin Bailey said that the overall renovation project is currently 20 percent complete and includes renovations to the cafeteria dining area, kitchen main offices, media center, commons area and the entire roof of the school.

When middle school students return to school on Aug. 23, Dr. Bailey said they can expect to see new floors throughout the commons areas, media center and cafeteria.

“The school feels brighter with new lighting systems and color schemes,” said Dr. Bailey. “Construction will occur only in isolated areas of the building when students return to minimize distractions.”

The remaining construction will be completed in phases as to not disrupt the education process of the regular school year. As each phase is completed, some classrooms will be relocated.

“We are asking students, parents, and staff to be patient and flexible as we navigate the renovations this school year,” said Dr. Bailey.

The renovation project will move to phases, which will slow down progress, but allows for work to continue around student schedules. The entire project is slated to be complete by November of next year, with the possibility of crews finishing earlier.

“We are very thankful that our school board and county commissioners are investing in MMS so that we can best serve the needs of our students,” said Dr. Bailey.

The Macon Middle School project was awarded to New Atlanta out of Charlotte at a cost of $8.1 million. The scope of work includes the addition of a 6,400 square foot locker room facility – which would be added to the facility’s existing 100,477 square footage. Other major projects to be addressed include roof repairs, wall assembly, cabinet and window replacements, interior finishes such as paint and restroom partitions, HVAC replacement, and plumbing updates.