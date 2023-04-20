More GALs Needed in Macon County

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

“More than 1,700 abused or neglected children go to court in North Carolina each year without someone to advocate just for them,” according to information provided by Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) Supervisor Jake Shamblin, in an informational film. “They need a guardian ad litem volunteer to speak up for their best interest in court.”

Shamblin, who oversees GALs in Macon and Graham counties, has stressed the importance of volunteers advocating for children; in fact, the need is as great as foster families. He explained what it is involved in becoming a GAL.

“North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, recruits, trains, and supervises child advocate volunteers to represent and promote the best interests of abused, neglected, and dependent children in the court system. We provide screening, training, legal guidance, and supervision to each volunteer that commits to this call to action.”

Sarah Clancy, Soil Conservationist with Macon Soil and Water Conservation District, was accepted into the GAL program in July 2021 and took on her first case after being sworn in in October of that same year. The 46-year-old was motivated to apply to the GAL program after watching a call-to-action during a pandemic-lockdown Discover Church online sermon. She explained, “I had been considering volunteering as a GAL for about four years. I thought about it from time to time, but had pretty much put it in the back of my mind. One Sunday there was a video presentation about the GAL program that reignited my interest. Just a few weeks later, a friend mentioned to me out of the blue that they were thinking about volunteering. It kept coming up, and I felt pretty strongly that I was being prompted to move forward in that role.”

Although Clancy’s job with Macon Soil and Water is full-time, she realized she had “so much care in my heart for kids and some extra time to invest in helping. I didn’t feel that fostering was a good fit with my full-time job, and the GAL program was a better fit for my situation.”

Since embarking on her GAL journey, Clancy admitted she has learned much.

“I’ve learned that we can passionately advocate for children to help achieve for them a safe and permanent home and still have compassion for their birth parents and family situations that include struggles like substance use and mental and emotional health issues, some of which are generational,” she said. “The hope would be that the parents are able to successfully correct the issues that resulted in their children being in DSS [Department of Social Services] custody so they can be reunified with their children, but permanency may also include guardianship or adoption. Having never been in a courtroom prior to this, I have learned so much about court proceedings, and how to write reports on behalf of the children for the court. It has been eye-opening to see how much time and effort the foster parents, DSS caseworkers, attorneys, visit supervisors, the GAL Supervisor and GAL Attorney Advocate, and other professionals put into what they are tasked with.”

Although becoming an advocate for children can be emotionally draining, Clancy added that the personal rewards are palpable.

“Undeniably, the highlight for me is the children – visiting them and watching their progress. Cases can take years, and I get to see them two to five times per month. I love the thought of being able to watch them thrive and advance in life, graduate from high school, and start families of their own one day. I’m their voice in court right now, and I take that responsibility very seriously. Seeing their smiling faces, getting to play and interact a bit, and thinking of their safe and stable future is quite the reward.”

She is also up front about challenges associated with becoming a GAL, such as learning to exercise patience as cases work their way through the court system.

Clancy further shared, “If you’re considering becoming a GAL, definitely don’t hesitate to inquire about the program and fill out an application. The training will prepare you for your first case, and the GAL supervisor is helpful and responds quickly, so you’re never alone in any of it. It might be challenging at times, but it is most definitely worth it. If you have the time to invest and you care about the well-being of abused or neglected children, I couldn’t recommend a more worthwhile investment of your time and skills.”

A new GAL training class is planned to begin May 12 at Discover Church in Franklin. Training is offered in-person and online. Interested individuals must first fill out an application online at volunteerforGAL.org; or, email to GAL.District30@nccourts.org; or call 1-800-982-4041 (toll free)/828-371-9331 (local).