Morris Broadband expands service area through N.C.’s GREAT grants

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

It has been nearly a year since counties across WNC received nearly $10 million in state grant funding to boost rural broadband connectivity. With public education in North Carolina shifting to at-home distance learning amid the COVID-19 outbreak and businesses across the state being ordered to allow employees to work from home wherever possible, the need for broadband is greater than ever.

In May 2019, North Carolina issued the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant. The matching grants went to “Internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that compete for funding to lower financial barriers that prevent high speed internet service expansion in Tier 1 – which is identified as economically distressed counties,” according to Gov. Roy Cooper and the NC Department of Information Technology.

Launched by the N.C. General Assembly in 2018, the program subsidizes Internet providers and electric cooperatives who are working with unserved and underserved rural communities across the state.

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet service is critical for businesses to grow, students to learn, and communities to thrive,” Cooper said in announcing the funding. “These grants will help connect thousands of homes and businesses with opportunities across the state and around the world.”

The grants went to assist 14 companies – including Morris Broadband which serves Macon County – improve broadband for some 10,000 households plus almost 600 businesses and community institutions.

“The construction process began the last quarter of 2019,” said Morris Broadband General Manager Tony Carter. “That involved engineering design, pole permits and pole replacements and other make-ready preparations. Those have all been filed and are just awaiting a few more responses and replacements until we can begin construction.”

Carter said the company is now switching its focus to the physical construction of the expansion project, which will begin within the next few weeks.

“We anticipate the physical, visible construction to begin sometime in April,” said Carter. “All expansions we have on our plate have always been considered an urgency as all of them involve under-served areas and will continue to be a top priority for us.”

The Morris expansion will ideally provide internet access to 226 homes within Macon County. The project was estimated to cost $667,000 which included $433,550 in state grant money along with a $233,450 investment from Morris.

Morris Broadband currently provides just under 3,500 residences in Macon County with internet services. The 226 homes are located in various outlying areas of the county. Expanded access will affect homes on Gibson Cove Road, Granny Kate Lane, Stoudemire Drive, Schurman Cove Road, Annes Lane, Gibson Cove Estates Road, Willow Wind Heights, Willowbrook Estates, Bryson City Road, Iotla Church Road, Quail Hollow Road, Riverbend Road, Liner Drive, Iotla Hill Drive, Olsen Drive, Bennett Road, Sanderstown Road, Rain Ridge Road, Red Fox Lane, Buster Cabe Road, Tranquil Road, Holbrooks Road, Piney Grove Road, Lee Bates Road, Kangas Drive, Country Walk, Circle Trace, Dillon Drive, Main Trace, Center Trace, East Trace, Southern Trace, Dowdle Mountain Road, Wells Grove Road, Jennings Drive, Angel Cove Road, Chapel Cove Circle, Brookshire Lane, Oakridge Drive and Hunters Trail.

In addition to the expansion under the GREAT grant, Carter said general infrastructure improvements for Morris Broadband will translate to faster connectivity speeds for all customers.

“With a major back end infrastructure upgrade completed in 2019, we increase our internet speeds for all residential customers, for no additional charge, at the beginning of 2020,” said Carter. “This should help tremendously with increased demands now needed for working and doing school work from home.”