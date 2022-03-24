Motivation and life skills shared on locally created podcast

Deena C. Bouknight Contributing Writer

Learning empathy, assertiveness, goal-setting, and more are topics of a relatively new podcast called NspiredCoaching by Franklin’s Jeffrey Epps. The life coaching podcast grew out of Epps’s career as a fitness coach and his “desire” to help people achieve the most out of life.

While podcasts resonate with all ages, a December eMarketer reporter pointed out that more than 60% of U.S. adults ages 18 to 34 listen to podcasts – and that percentage is increasing.

Although Epps works with people individually regarding their fitness and life goals, the weekly or bi-weekly podcast enables him to share knowledge with more people.

“For example I released a podcast on how to set your internal GPS; this is essentially finding the direction in life you would like to go on various things such as relationship, finances, and mental and physical health, and then I try and give some tangible steps to listeners so that they may apply them and see a change and positive difference in their lives.”

At 6 foot 4 inches tall, Epps is an imposing figure who used his stature to excel at sports. He was educated at Clemson University, finishing with a bachelor of science in agriculture education. However, he embarked on a journey of achieving personal trainer status due to an early-age passion for fitness and sports. He played football in high school and played and coached rugby in and after college.

“I have also done competitive powerlifting, which focuses on the maximum amount of weight you can lift at a given moment in movements of the squat, bench press, and deadlift,” said Epps. “Over the years I have learned how to properly perform these lifts correctly that hopefully reduced injury and now aim to teach that along with physical wellbeing.”

As he has continued to coach, Epps additionally has been involved in competing in and teaching boxing.

“In a similar fashion, these aspects of fitness have led me to be able to use these skills in life coaching as well.”

However, before he decided fitness and life coaching were callings, his college degree enabled him to land a 10-year job at USDA-NRCS (United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service), which eventually led him to Franklin from South Carolina, where he was raised.

At USDA-NRCS, he developed leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

“And then my relationship with God has grown and through faith allowed me to step into life and fitness coaching full time,” he said. “As a life coach, I work with individuals on set things that they specifically would like to improve in their lives. This includes learning how to better communicate, build confidence … become more productive individuals, mentally and physically, for themselves and those around them.”

Epps said that delving into podcast production for his NspiredCoaching show was “fairly easy.” He explained, “Your setup is pretty simple. You just need a microphone and a platform that allows you to record. I think the hardest part is your willingness to speak. I have spoken in front of people before, but sitting in front of my computer and talking about a subject in hopes that someone somewhere in the world will get something out of it has been my biggest challenge. But I think that is where faith has to play a big role in knowing that this is not just for me but to help someone else who may be needing just what I have to say.”

Epps, who has lived in Franklin for close to five years, has established roots. He recently purchased a home, became engaged (to Emily Neidle), and serves on Discover Church’s DiscoverKids team as a Sunday school teacher for first and second graders. He also volunteers within the community, especially with FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes).

“I also hope to do more public speaking and more motivational speaking as opportunities arise either with church or other community events and organizations,” he said. “I think my main goal as a life coach is to let people know that they can and do have the abilities and resources to improve.”

Anyone interested in listening to Epps’s podcast can find it on Google, Apple, and Spotify.