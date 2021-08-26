Multi-agency teamwork leads to drug seizures and arrests

North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Gerra initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 28, after observing a vehicle traveling on 441 business operating without tail lights. While conducting his vehicle stop, Trooper Gerra observed drug paraphernalia within plain view of the vehicle. The Trooper called for further assistance from the Macon County Sheriff Office. Sgt. Nick Lofthouse and K9 Diesel immediately responded to assist.

Sgt. Lofthouse deployed K9 Diesel who quickly provided a positive alert indicating the odor of illegal substances coming from within the vehicle. A more thorough search of the inside of the vehicle was initiated. The search led to the recovery of approximately 18.5 grams of methamphetamine and 14 grams of mushrooms.

Terri Bolin was immediately arrested and is currently being held in the Macon County Detention Center with a secured bond of $15,000 for the following charges:

– Possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

– Possess drug paraphernalia

– Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

– Possess Schedule I controlled substance

– Possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substance

– Failure to appear on felony

On the same day, Trooper Gerra initiated a traffic stop on another vehicle operating without proper registration. Following this traffic stop, Trooper Gerra again requested assistance from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Lofthouse and K9 Diesel arrived on scene and once again K9 Diesel indicated a positive alert on the vehicle. An initial search of the vehicle by the officer found drug paraphernalia.

Other deputies from the MCSO, patrol, and investigations, assisted with the search of the vehicle and also the vehicle occupants. During the search, approximately 2.5 grams of suspected heroin was located.

Nicholai Lamb was arrested with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and booked into the Macon County Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond.

“These arrests are yet another example of why it is so important for us to continue building and maintaining good working relationships with our counterparts throughout western North Carolina and Georgia,” said Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland. “No matter what agency, our local, state, or federal partners we are all a team with one common goal… keeping and ensuring our communities remain safer places to live.”