Nantahala Health Foundation filling in gaps of nonprofit funding

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

As part of the sale agreement when HCA purchased Mission Health System, the Nantahala Health Foundation (NHF) was established and portions of the sale were used to set up a nonprofit to help organizations in Western North Carolina. NHF just announced the first round of awarded grants which totaled nearly $1.5 million and will benefit five counties and the Qualla Boundary.

According to NHF Director Lori Bailey, the foundation received a total of 62 applications and was able to award 27 grants. The grants mainly focused on access to healthcare and education throughout the region.

For some Macon County based nonprofits, the grants came at the perfect time. Since nearly the inception of the Town of Franklin’s nonprofit funding pool, Franklin-based KIDS Place has requested and received $5,000 a year to assist staff with child forensic interviews and therapies. KIDS Place has long since filled a significant gap in services in Macon County and provides a safe place with qualified staff to help children who have fallen victim to abuse. Without KIDS Place, both the town and county would have to spend a substantial amount to provide the same services independently.

KIDS Place has outgrown its current space and is planning to build a new facility near the Franklin Fire Department and the Police Department to better serve the unfortunate demand for their services. This year, Franklin Town Council voted to no longer provide nonprofit funding, which created a gap in the organization’s funding. Luckily, KIDS Place was able to apply for funding though the newly created NHF and was one of the 27 organizations approved.

“KIDS Place is very grateful to be a recipient of funding from The Nantahala Health Foundation,” said Alisa Ashe, director. “This grant will be used to increase local access to child medical evaluations for child/youth/teen victims of abuse. This grant funding is particularly crucial during a year when some other local funding sources are no longer available.”

KIDS Place was not the only local nonprofit caught off guard by the elimination of town funding for nonprofits. The Community Care Clinic of Franklin, which has routinely received funding from the town for medication assistance programs and other medical needs for the community, also lost funding when the town eliminated the nonprofit funding pool. Like KIDS Place, fortunately the Community Care Clinic was able to apply for the NHF grant and were approved.

REACH of Macon County had also historically received $5,000 from the town of Franklin annually prior to this year. They, too, were approved for funding through the NHF this year and were awarded a grant to be able to purchase a disability equipped passenger van to address transportation issues.

Other Macon County organizations set to receive a portion of NHF $1.5 million in grants include First Baptist Church of Franklin/Macon to provide vouchers and support for its Macon Medication Assistance Program as well as Macon County Emergency Management Services to provide improvements in the technology infrastructure for Macon County EMS.

Other organizations’ funding ranged from Blue Ridge Mountains Health Project/Free Dental Clinic to increase access to emergency, restorative and preventative dental services to low-income residents of Western North Carolina, to Clay County Schools to increase access to school-based counseling and behavioral health services.

Nantahala Health Foundation plans to announce the timeline for its next round of grants in early 2020. The organization has received $5 million from the sale of Mission Health to date and will receive $10 million more over the next two years as part of the sale agreement.

The following is a partial list of recipients of NHF funds:

• Blue Ridge Mountains Health Project/Free Dental Clinic – To increase access to emergency, restorative and preventative dental services to low-income residents of WNC.

• Clay County Emergency Medical Services – To establish a community paramedicine program.

• Clay County Public Health Department – To support expansion of dental services through a mobile dental program.

• Clay County Schools – To increase access to school-based counseling and behavioral health services.

• Community Care Clinic of Franklin – To increase access to health care and medication assistance services.

• KIDS Place – To support the Child Medical Evaluation Program for child and youth victims of abuse and neglect.

• First Baptist Church of Franklin/Macon Medication Assistance Program – To provide vouchers and support for the Macon Medication Assistance Program.

• Macon County Emergency Management Services – To provide improvements in the technology infrastructure for Macon County EMS.

• Mountain Area Health Education Center – To provide short-term student housing for the Rural Fellowship Program to support students interested in practicing in the region.

• Swain County Emergency Management Services – To establish a community paramedicine program.

• Swain County Health Department – To support expansion of dental services to low-income and uninsured patients.

• Vecinos Farmworker Health Program – For the purchase of medications, preventative supplies, health monitoring devices and vaccines to address patient health concerns.

• REACH of Macon County – To purchase a disability equipped passenger van to address transportation barriers.

• Cherokee Indian Hospital – To purchase a simulation mannequin to allow healthcare professionals and students to learn about, prepare for and respond to life threatening emergencies.

• Graham County Schools – To construct a Greenhouse for the Academy which will provide a venue for instruction in gardening, sustainable horticulture and business management providing fresh produce for the local community.

• HIGHTS – To support the Tiny Home Build Proposal, part of the Youth Continuum of Care Project.

• Southwestern Child Development – To support expanded eligibility for early childhood education services for children ages 0-3 years old.

• Southwestern Community College – To purchase equipment for the new optician program.

• Swain County Recreation Department – To provide upgrades and renovations to improve accessibility for the recreation department swimming pool, increasing the programming capacity for the County’s Day Camp program.

• Clay County Senior Food Project – To provide food and supplies to address food insecurity among seniors.

• HERE in Jackson County – To provide case management services to assist homeless households in securing emergency shelter and aid in obtaining permanent, affordable housing.

• Jackson County Department of Aging – To purchase thermal hot pads to improve the quality of food delivery to those served by Meals on Wheels.

• The Sparrows Nest Food Pantry – To provide food and supplies to address food insecurity among seniors.

For more information on NHF and its funding priorities, visit nantahalahealthfoundation.org.