NewsCommunity National Day of Prayer observed in Franklin By Macon County News - May 14, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The National Day of Prayer was quietly observed in downtown Franklin last Thursday. Led by Rev. Mike Barres, executive director of Teen Challenge of the Smokies, several local pastors prayed earnest prayers for the people of the county, state and nation. Barres led a few worship songs as observers practiced social distancing and some joined in from their cars. Photos by Vickie Carpenter