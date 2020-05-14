National Day of Prayer observed in Franklin

By Macon County News -
The National Day of Prayer was quietly observed in downtown Franklin last Thursday. Led by Rev. Mike Barres, executive director of Teen Challenge of the Smokies, several local pastors prayed earnest prayers for the people of the county, state and nation. Barres led a few worship songs as observers practiced social distancing and some joined in from their cars. Photos by Vickie Carpenter
