Nationally sought utilitarian knife artist moves to Macon County

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Less than a year ago, 26-year-old South Carolina native Alec Meier moved to Macon

County and is living in the Cartoogechaye-area home his family has owned since he was a child. His goal: To work on his property, preserve a nearby historic cemetery, fly fish, hike, and make knives. Indeed,while Meier earned a degree in historic preservation at College of Charleston, he became known nationally a few years ago for his highly artistic yet utilitarian outdoor and chef knives.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel owns a few of Meier’s knives, as do CEOs and James Beard-award-winning chefs.

One might not consider knife-making an artistic pursuit, but Meier’s Stono Knife

Works’ creations are completely distinct and one-of-a-kind. Meier works, along with two associates, in a nondescript, cinderblock building in Franklin. The process of creating the knives is an arduous one that involves incorporating age-old practices and sometimes antique tools and equipment.

From design sketches to polishing, the making of each knife involves painstaking hours.

Unexpected limelight

Meier recognized he had a do-it-yourself spirit early on. The self-prescribed “history nerd” was 14 years old when he decided he wanted to make a sword. He researched the process, found a car brake drum at a junkyard, filled it with coal, heated it, and generated air with a hair dryer. He heated metal and then pounded it first on a piece of granite and then on a chunk of railroad track to fashion a blade.

From that first attempt, Meier pored through online blade-making forums, watched

knife-maker segments on YouTube, studied master knife makers’ styles, and spent myriad hours figuring out the process. In fact, the insignia currently on many of his products is the Greek goddess Arachne, signifying attributes of self-efficiency.

“Making knives has required so much trial and error,” said Meier, who credits his “crafty” family – grandfathers, mother, and father – with instilling a bent toward artisanship. When he desired to make something, he researched and figured it out until it was achieved.

While living in Charleston, after college, Meier worked on historic properties full-time

and made knives as a side business. Most were and are custom projects, with him learning about how a client intends to use the knife – for hunting, fishing, camping, cooking, etc. – and then understanding a client’s personality. With that knowledge, he determines the design and what ornamentation to add to both the blade and the handle. He also garners inspiration from nature, art, and jewelry. And, because he grew up visiting Macon County from his home in South Carolina, most knife blades present an obvious or subtle outline of a mountain range.

“Knives don’t have to just be practical,” he said. “They can also be beautiful. But then again, I don’t want someone putting a knife I make up on a shelf to look at and never use. Not that my knives are only for guys, but guys often don’t wear any or much jewelry, so these knives are kind of like jewelry for guys.”

Thus, the multi-step process of making the knives results in them being so durable that Meier offers a lifetime warranty. And in the decade-plus that he has been crafting knives, he has only had to repair a few.

Besides the design, Meier’s knife-making process starts by salvaging pieces of old railroad tracks. He heats and cuts thin sections of the tracks and alternately layers the pieces with white steel. Although tedious details too numerous to mention are involved in all the steps, he basically heats up the layers in a forge – to about 2,000 degrees – and then presses them flat in a hydraulic press. Additionally, from those layered and pressed sheets are cut knife blades and handles from established templates. Those knives and blades are refined in a forge, shaped on a belt grinder, heated and cooled more to harden, spend time in a kiln, and much more. Added to knife handles might be sections of 3-D maps, fossils, gems, burl wood, etchings, and more, depending on the intended design.

One final step for the actual knife involves using a 300-year-old Sheffield, England, anvil that Meier discovered and purchased.

“I consider myself not only a knife maker but a blacksmith,” he explained, pointing out that work he does to knives on the anvil gives each one added uniqueness.

His shop in Franklin is filled with useful items such as the anvil. To make each knife’s sheath, he uses various types of leather – from cow to wild boar to water buffalo hide – and sews it on a 19th century heavy-duty, specialized manual sewing machine and then presses it to create a seam in a 1600s crank-handle book press.

“I like to take things back to the basics whenever I can,” he said. “I would even like to raise my own cows so that I can process my own leather.”

All that work and attention to detail earned Stono Knife Works in 2019 a coveted Garden and Gun magazine “Outdoor Category” Made in the South Award. Overnight, Meier’s hand-crafted knives became sought after by celebrities, premier chefs, and specialty retailers such as Duluth Trading Company, which orders upwards of 100 Stono knives monthly to offer to customers via its online and printed catalogs.

“What I do is time-consuming,” he said, “but if what I do encourages adults and kids to get outside and enjoy nature – to enjoy cooking – then it’s worth it. And I want to preserve handcraftsmanship … history. Making knives is one way to do that.”

Meier hopes to some day offer some basic classes out of his Macon County shop so that he might be able to share a portion of what he has learned about knife making.