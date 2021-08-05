New addition to Women’s History Trail honors Cherokee woman

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Mary Polanski, co-chair with Marty Greeble of the Folk Heritage Association of Macon County, presented a new plaque on Saturday, July 31, for the organization’s Women’s History Trail project. Added to the righthand corner of the Nikwasi Mound kiosk on Main Street in Franklin was a bronze plaque, made by a foundry in Atlanta, Ga., calling attention to the distinct life of Na’ha, also known as Rebecca Morris.

Cowee Arts and Heritage Center sponsored the plaque and director Stacy Guffey was present at its unveiling. Juanita Wilson, representing the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians welcomed attendees in Cherokee and then read the new Women’s History Trail plaque in English.

A local Cherokee woman who lived from 1792 to 1894, Rebecca – as she was referred to most of her life – chose an English name after she married Gideon Morris. Yet, she continued to have ties to Nikwasi. The couple’s 640-acre reserve was situated across from the ancient Native town and along the Little Tennessee River. After being burned out and forced to abandon their land in the early 1800s, Rebecca sued the U.S. government and won $3,000 in compensation.

“Rebecca was exemplary in terms of her being a woman of strength, resilience, and courage,” said Polanski. “And that’s the type of woman we want to bring forward with the Women’s History Trail. The man she married was a South Carolina Baptist minister and an intelligent man who was well respected by the settlers and Cherokee communities. He did not only choose her, but she chose him. And with all the conflicts that were to come [with the Indian Removal Act] they stood up for the Cherokee cause.”

Although Rebecca was not forced to be part of the Trail of Tears because she married a white man, the couple eventually moved out to Oklahoma to be closer to Cherokee relations and they both lived there until they were in their 90s. Rebecca’s living descendants include many members of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians as well as the Cherokee Nation West.

“For a woman of her status to sue the government was pretty bold,” said Polanski. “We don’t know all the interactions, but her husband seemed to be a very supportive and committed person and they lived a long life together and had many children. But most importantly, she represented her Cherokee people during difficult times.”

Polanski, a retired nurse practitioner, reminded that Folk Heritage is the nonprofit umbrella over the nonprofit Women’s History Trail project, which was the brainchild of local historian Barbara McRae, who died in March. Various volunteers, including Folk Heritage board members, have assisted with the Women’s History Trail effort since it was formulated in 2017 and then launched in 2018.

“The [now 15] plaques on the trail are of high quality, and the information brings forth true and interesting stories that reveal the qualities of the women … the plaques determine their connection to the area and the humanness of their stories. It is history that needs to be looked at carefully and remembered,” said Polanski, adding that McRae – who contributed most of the research for the Women’s History Trail plaques – was able to see the Rebecca plaque before she died.

Also in the works for the Women’s History Trail is a sculpture that includes the representation of Rebecca as well as a white settler woman and a slave woman. The sculptor is Academy Award winner Wesley Wofford, whose studio is in Cashiers.

“Once Wesley Wofford got the idea and saw Barbara’s vision, it wasn’t difficult for all of us to jump in with so much commitment,” said Polanski of “Sowing Seeds for the Future,” the working title of the sculpture. Polanski and others have been fundraising for the sculpture since 2018.

She pointed out, “Even though Barbara is not going to see the full-scale model of the sculpture, Wesley finished the one-third scale model and made a video of it and came to her house to show her three days before she passed. Barbara was bright, excited, and extremely pleased.”

The process of creating a full-size sculpture is long, but Polanski said the Women’s History Trail sculpture may be completed next year and could possibly be installed by the end of summer 2022. “Wesley is working in the studio to put the lifelike effect of clay work to the faces and the bodies on the sculpture. Then the process will move toward the bronze foundry work, and that will take many months.”

The pandemic slowed the unveiling of additional bronze informational plaques for the Women’s History trail, although plaques to commemorate the local contributions of Nan Ray and Ethel Kennedy Mills are also currently underway. The new up-to-date Women’s History Trail brochure and map are at the Macon County Historical Museum and the Franklin Chamber of Commerce.

“This is definitely not a static project. I received information from Barbara for years about women she researched. So we will determine as we go along who else we will focus on for the trail. We want to eventually extend the trail into the county, and who we feature depends on research and what we learn from citizens about the amazing women of the area,” Polanski concluded.