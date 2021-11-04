New business developments moving into Macon County

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Franklin’s future Chick-Fil-A is starting to take shape as walls have been erected for the popular fast food chain. Chick-Fil-A won’t be the only thing located in the retail development as Aspen Dental, ALDI grocery store, and a full Starbucks have all been confirmed for the proposed plaza.

The town of Franklin received an email from Aspen Dental for its new plans for an office in Franklin last week. In addition to the Aspen Dental, development plans will include a 2,500 square feet Starbucks with drive thru and a 20,666 square foot grocery store. While the grocery store was not named on Aspen Dental’s plans submitted to the town of Franklin, Aldi’s has signed a lease with Hendon-Tiller, the developer building the plaza. The lease is on file at the Macon County Register of Deeds office. The “Coming Soon” sign on the property also names both Aspen Dental and Aldi.

According to the company’s “About” section online, “Aspen Dental practices are committed to treating patients with the compassion and respect they deserve. The company believes in providing comprehensive care that addresses both short- and long-term dental care needs, and promise to provide an honest, judgment-free environment where it all comes down to great care.”

The future Franklin location for ALDI is part of the company expansion efforts that were launched in early 2021. Considered the “Grocery Value Leader,” ALDI continues coast-to-coast expansion with new stores, its 26th regional headquarters and distribution center and expanded eCommerce offerings. The retailer announced in February that it will open approximately 100 new locations nationwide in 2021.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,000 stores across 37 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

ALDI is different from many larger grocery chains in that customers bag their own groceries and the stores are much smaller, and the selection is limited. Typically, the store is only open during peak hours to save on labor costs. The stores are deliberately plain and small because they are designed to reduce overhead costs and pass what they save onto the customers.

The development plans will also include a full-service Starbucks that will include a drive-thru option.

In addition to the development of the plaza near Chick-Fil-A, Marshalls Department Store confirmed last month they, too, will soon be opening a Franklin location. While the timeline and location for the store is still unknown, company representatives said additional details will be released soon.

Marshalls is an American chain of off-price department stores owned by TJX Companies. Marshalls has more than 1,000 American stores, including larger stores named Marshalls Mega Store, covering 42 states and Puerto Rico, and 61 stores in Canada. Marshalls is one of the largest U.S. off-price family apparel and home fashion retailer, along with its sister company, TJ Maxx.