New Dog Park well used, but comes with a few challenges

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

It took a while for the “new” dog park on Phillips Street to open, but it did so about a year ago and has been a bustle of furry frolicking and wagging tails ever since. Grass growth issues delayed the opening, but Macon County Parks and Recreation Director Seth Adams said the turf fescue grass is holding up fairly well.

Even on cold days, every imaginable breed, from the tiny teacup chihuahuas to bear-sized Great Pyrenees congregate – with their caretakers – inside the two enclosures. One fenced-in area is for more fragile, smaller breeds, while the other side is for medium to larger breeds. Yet, depending on the individual dog’s demeanor, toughness, etc., sometimes the size difference in the dogs at play is vast.

Adams explained that the goal of waiting and letting the grass grow before opening the $125,000-price-tag park was to make sure the park did not turn into a mud pit, which is what often happens to the dog park on the Little Tennessee River Greenway, which is next to wetlands and is prone to flooding.

Lately, a few muddy spots have developed in the newer Macon County Dog Park and the grass is bare in spots.

“So we will close the new one down for two to three weeks and reseed in the spring, depending on the weather,” said Adams. “We will look at timing based on the best time for grass to germinate. The stand of grass is not exactly what it needs to be and we are starting to see some wear and tear. We will give as much notice as we can; in the meantime people can use the old dog park at the Greenway and eventually that one will be closed down.

“We’ve filled in the holes a few times with sand and dirt and then dogs have dug them back out. We’re hoping the new grass will fix the problem. And we’re also taking bids to pour concrete pads at the gate, because that has – even though there is mulch there – become a muddy mess at times. We are hoping a concrete pad will help ease that problem.”

Daily, an average of a half-dozen to a dozen people – with their dogs, of course – will congregate at one time at the park, which offers bags for cleaning up after the dogs, a water station, bathrooms, plenty of parking, and a gravel walking path that encircles the fenced-in play areas. At least six benches, shaded areas, and a recently built free library are also on the premises.

“The most I’ve seen there at one time is 17 dogs,” said Adams. “Some non-dog people said the park would never be used regularly, but that is certainly not the case. It’s popular.”

In fact, everyone from full-time to seasonal residents as well as visitors and long-term campers have used the park for their dogs to run and play and socialize.

Parks and Recreation is tasked with maintaining the park, but Adams said park goers are keeping it clean.

“I don’t get complaints about people not cleaning up after their dogs. I was concerned about that. My employees keep the bathrooms cleaned and empty the trash, but they typically don’t have to clean up after dogs.”

As is the case with all the parks in Macon County, evidence of homelessness and drug use is sometimes an issue at the dog park.

“That’s everywhere, but for the most part, the park has been clean and it’s a real benefit to the community,” noted Adams. Regarding evidence of discarded drug paraphernalia around the park, Adams cautioned, “Protect yourself. Don’t ever pick up anything with bare hands.”