New high school focus of joint meeting

The Macon County Board of Education and Macon County Board of Commissioners held a Special Called Joint Meeting at the Franklin High School (FHS) Fine Arts Center on Oct.18. On the agenda were numerous topics, with the new high school project being the central item.

Macon County Commission Chairman Jim Tate opened the meeting and introduced school board chairman Jim Breedlove. Tate spoke about children being Macon County’s greatest asset and that both boards are charged with an “important step in the history of the county.”

A public comment segment opened the meeting and Richard Lightner, a Macon County Tax Administrator for the past 35 years, expressed his opinion that the county take steps to acquire additional real estate to help ensure there is ample space for when expansion is needed. His primary emphasis was deeding the old drive-in theater, consisting of nine plus acres, which was purchased for FHS and cost more than $450,000. He further pointed out that approximately 40 acres are available that can be incorporated into eventual FHS property. Lightner lobbied the county to approach the project from a wise real estate angle.

“Spend the $3 million (for the additional land) you need right here now,” he said. “Macon County can afford to invest in their youth more than they can afford to invest in the jails we are sending young people to when they get in trouble.”

Another speaker, who did not share her name, expressed concern about not making the project political and whether the proposed one-quarter percent tax for the cost of the project would remain in Macon County. She also voiced concern over how the eventual new school grounds would be designed, and how funding can be wisely spent, such as for trade school training incorporation in addition to athletic fields and facilities.

Paul Boney, chief executive officer of the architectural firm LS3P, led a long segment of the meeting that covered both the need for and design of the new high school facilities. As a third generation architect, Boney brought experience and expertise to the discussion. He voiced his personal opinion on the inefficiency of current school buildings and structures as compared to new facilities, with the current high school having been built in 1952. At the same time he acknowledged concern over the cost.

“What this is about is saving money for the county so your taxes don’t go up to run these buildings,” said Boney. “These (the current school facilities) buildings right here take a lot of energy. They have a lot of doors and are made up of energy deficient systems.”

He also pointed out that while building the school seems costly, it is also taking eventual money savings into account through much more efficient energy consumption.

The three-person LS3P team then covered some slide representations of the current school grounds compared with schematic design of the new main complex and surrounding facilities, athletic fields, parking, etc. Economic development, student/faculty safety, energy savings, and community pride were all incorporated into the presentation. The first slide focused on economic development, safety for students/faculty, energy savings, and community pride. A site plan showing a new stadium, a new building, and demolition of the existing school buildings was presented. Additionally, level one and two schematics displayed secure entry and courtyard areas as well as outdoor learning incorporation, primary and auxiliary gymnasiums, classrooms, an auditorium, and media center.

A slide covering budget data, including cost of work, construction contingency, and cost escalation, was also shown and discussed. While the grand total cost equaled $118,420,233, the present day value was listed as $73,603,998. Boney pointed out that construction contingency and cost escalation adding up to $17,664,960 were areas built in to avoid glaring overages and could very well result in the project eventually coming in under budget rather than over.

The final segment of the presentation included a video that covered numerous aspects of the American Disabilities Act (ADA) allowances being incorporated into the design of the facilities and how the current school buildings fall short of ADA requirements. Commissioner and former FHS principal Gary Shields introduced the video and emphasized its impact on the overall project approach. The video was filmed at the current Franklin High School and focused on its existing ADA limitations.

LS3P concluded their presentation with a project recommendation that read: “LS3P recommends that the Macon County School Board and Macon County Commission authorize LS3P to submit the Schematic Design Package for Franklin High School and Design Development for the Stadium local and state review agencies.”

Additional comments from the panel and audience included some questions on agricultural building(s) eventual inclusion and availability of soccer and softball/baseball fields/facilities. With the new football field being artificial turf, expectations are that it will result in a multiple use area, including being utilized as a soccer field/stadium. At the conclusion of the discussion, Shields stated that additional information on the project can be accessed and reviewed by the public on the county website (maconnc.org).

“On the website today is the real reason also why you need a new high school,” said Shields. “It shows you the pros and cons of the old school.”

He further emphasized that commissioners cannot possibly meet with everyone who has questions and concerns about the project; that is why utilization of the website is so valuable in informing the public about the new high school project.

A motion was made to approve L3SP moving forward with the project that was unanimously approved by the board of education.

Other items of business included the Macon County Middle School locker room bid acceptance.

County manager and Liaison Committee Chairman Dereck Roland presented information on the project. Bids were submitted by three applicant companies with the proposed cost of $2,519,250 bid by Carolina Specialty Construction (CSC) being the lowest. This bid also falls within the funds appropriated for the project ($2,640,000). The Liaison Board requested that the Commission consider awarding the bid for the construction of the locker room project to CSC. This request was approved by a unanimous vote.

Lastly, a Macon County Middle School track resurfacing project was discussed. After providing some information on the project, and receiving input from meeting attendee, Roland advised that due to the existing bid being dated the Board motioned to have the project rebid before moving forward; that motion was approved.