New Mainspring Trail opens on Onion Mountain

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

One of Mainspring Conservation Trust’s main goals is to preserve properties for perpetuity and for public use. Several spots exist throughout Macon County where anyone can park, walk, hike, and bike. Many of the properties have historic and/or botanical significance.

On Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m., a ribbon cutting took place to recognize Mainspring’s newest public trail, at Onion Mountain, 3575 Ellijay Road. At least a dozen people attended the April 8 event that included a wildflower education hike involving both representatives of Mainspring and the Macon County community.

Mainspring’s Executive Director Jordan Smith spoke during the ribbon cutting.

“Every dollar, every volunteer hour that goes into these projects … it’s truly a humbling experience. And this property is special because it is the largest gift of land since our inception in 1997. A private donor gifted us 325 acres to protect forever the trees, animals, native plants.”

Overseeing this project has been Kelder Monar, Mainspring’s Stewardship Manager/GIS Specialist.

“We worked on it for around one year. The former owners donated a conservation easement on the property. They also donated the fee simple interest in the property to Mainspring,” said Monar.

He shared some aspects of the site.

“The property contains the entire watershed on an unnamed tributary to Ellijay Creek. It has several forest types, including Rich Cove Forest, Montane Oak-Hickory Forest, Chestnut Oak Forest, and Acidic Cove Forest. There are also smaller natural features, such as seeps, rock outcroppings, and open glades. In general, the Onion Mountain area has occurrences of mafic soils, which can lead to unique plant communities. The upper slopes of the property are visible from Franklin.”

The main path, dubbed “Kelder’s Klimb,” is approximately a four miles out and

back hike with a 1,000-foot elevation. However, other trails – indicated with small signs – are named for Mainspring employees, due to the donors’ long-time involvement with and support of Mainspring Conservation Trust. Although some work, especially the trailhead’s stairs and initial path, was achieved by volunteers, much of the trail system follows former logging roads and paths. Some have been completely cleared while others are still under maintenance.

“There are miles of trails to explore,” said Monar.

“I realized right away that this property was different in terms of the habitat,” Kelder told the April 8 crowd.

During the hike, he pointed out such native flowers as bloodroot, Robin’s

plantain, rue anemone, and wild hydrangea, as well as American chestnut saplings and creeping cedar.

Currently, parking is limited at the trailhead, and a kiosk and the property’s main signage has not yet been installed. For more information, contact Mainspring at (828) 524-2711.