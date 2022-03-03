New programs to teach integrity, respect

Diane Peltz – Contributing Writer

The Macon County School Board met on Monday, Feb. 28 for its regularly scheduled meeting. Several items of importance were on the agenda.

School Programs

The Student Lighthouse Team from Iotla Valley Elementary made an appearance at the board meeting to showcase the Lighthouse program. The team is composed of students in grades K-4 who have filled out an application to apply to the team, and who have undergone a lengthy interview process. Teachers who are on the “Action Team” interview the students and choose three to four children from each grade level. This year two kindergarten students were chosen to participate. Students meet once a week to discuss school and community issues. Students on this team along with the Rotary Club have contributed to community outreach. The students have helped with wrapping Christmas presents, canned food drives and assisting with the shoe drive for Haiti, at First United Methodist Church.

The Lighthouse Team evolved from the “Leader in Me” program, which was implemented several years ago at the school. This program incorporates the “7 Habits of Happy Kids” and are based on Dr. Stephen Covey’s works and on the premise that in today’s world, success in life requires not only good grades or expertise in a particular field, but also a person that is well-rounded with social skills, good character, purposeful drive, perseverance, and positive leadership ability. A leadership project forum will be held at Iotla Valley Elementary School on March 25 that will include community members.

South Macon Elementary has implemented their RISE (respect, integrity, standards, expectations) Program. Its mission is to mentor and teach 3rd and 4th grade boys the importance of respect and integrity. Students and teachers will meet one day per month and will keep an open dialogue on students’ lives. Team building exercises along with fun times will be on the agenda. Some proposed fun days are, fishing, zip lining, hiking, laser tag, and gem mining.

Summer Career Activation Camps

Franklin High School will be host to CTE (career and technical education) Camps this summer. The camps will provide reality-based game show type camps focused on careers in food and nutrition, natural resources, public safety, automotive entrepreneurship, and cyber security. The career accelerator camps will align to the CTE pathways offered at the local high schools and align directly to local employment needs. Camp themes may include Food Truck Wars, Cyber Patriots, First on Scene, Trail Corp, Forged in Fire, Fast and Furious, and Shark Tank.

One goal of the camps will be to have 80% of participating students identify a career pathway and required courses for completion by the end of the summer. Another goal for participating students will be to improve their knowledge and application of soft/employability skills needed to enter the workforce by the end of the summer.

Camps will be offered in one week sessions, four hours per day, four days per week. Camps will be provided to upcoming 6th – 8th graders and upcoming 9th – 12th graders. Camp dates will vary throughout the summer. Registration forms will be sent home with eligible students.

Teacher Supplements

John deVille, FHS History Teacher, spoke about the broken promise from Representative Kevin Corbin, regarding the $2,750 permanent bonus to teachers. He explained that teachers were promised a 5% pay raise along with $2,800 bonuses, 5% state and teacher retiree COLA (cost of living adjustment) bonus and $15 minimum wage for school and community college staff. This was to come from the $97 million from new capital projects in the seven western counties, which Corbin stated he would be sharing soon. That was back in November 2021.

DeVille pointed out that raises for teachers with 15 years experience are closer to 1.5% rather than 5%. Macon County teachers will receive a $1,000 supplement not the promised $2,750. Teacher retirees did not receive a COLA bonus – there is no such thing – payments are either a COLA which is a permanent, ongoing adjustment, or they are a one-time bonus with no ongoing commitment. The 2021 budget provided the latter to retirees. Senator Corbin stated that the teacher supplements are “permanent.” They are not, nor could they be under the North Carolina constitution, said deVille. The supplements were funded by a one-time creation of $100 million dollar fund. Once that fund runs out the supplements disappear, the future of the supplements cannot be guaranteed as a current General Assembly cannot set decisions for future legislators.

However, Senator Corbin noted that with anything budgeted by a current General Assembly — future state leaders can change it once they are elected — that is the nature of changing legislators during an election cycle, however, it was the intent of the $100 million fund that it would be maintained well into the future.

In a letter to Corbin, deVille also noted that teachers had been budgeting their spring and rest of the year budgets around the $2,750 promised supplement.

“Consider the fact that married couples who work for Macon County Schools were expecting $5,500 before taxes. There is an increasing feeling among teacher corps that we have been ‘sucker punched’ right to the gut and our bank accounts and if there is anything within your power, within the NC Senate and House to make good on the promise, then we would be exceptionally appreciative.”

The School Board made a decision on how to distribute the $1,000 bonus to Macon County teachers. In order to include all teachers, which includes retirees from December 2021, an additional $91,000 will be taken out of the discretionary budget, to allow all teachers to receive the bonus. This bonus should appear in their March 30th paycheck.

The bonus that was discussed was provided by the General Assembly through the Special Allotment for Teacher Compensation,” said Dr. Baldwin. “With the school board electing to provide additional funding in order to include local and federally paid teachers, each school teacher in Macon County will receive an additional supplement of $1,012 before withholdings. This supplement will be included in the March payroll.”

While it is still unclear whether the state or local district is responsible for the delay in distributing the supplement to employees, Senator Corbin did offer clarification on the discrepancy in the allotted amount that will be provided to teachers.

“We were told the formula added supplements to each rural county and we were told the amounts for each by the non-partisan budget office,” explained Senator Corbin. “All seven of my county’s estimates were pretty much dead on but Macon. They gave us the wrong number and that’s the number I gave Dr. Chris Baldwin because that is what I was told. I am so sorry and I regret that we were given the wrong amount for Macon County.”

“Mr. deVille failed to recognize that in addition to the $1,000 supplemental bonus, most teachers also received a $2,800 bonus in January plus pay raises paid retroactively back to July 2021,” said Senator Corbin. “Of course, a future legislature could decrease or even increase the supplement. Fact is, this is the first time rural North Carolina counties have been given a teacher supplement from the State. I advocated for that and will continue to do so …”

Masks optional on busses

Based on the low number of COVID cases in the community and reduced quarantines the school board voted to make face coverings optional at school and on school buses beginning March 1, 2022.

The next meeting of the Macon School Board will be held on March 28 at Highlands School.

Brittney Lofthouse contributed to this article.