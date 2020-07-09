NewsCommunity New roof on downtown gazebo By Macon County News - July 9, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The downtown gazebo on the square got a new roof by Roman's Roofing last week in advance of the 4th of July holiday. The gazebo has traditionally been the site of Pickin’ on the Square, a summer staple for more than a dozen years. Franklin Town Council discussed the possibility of Pickin’ on the Square being held this year, and while an official decision wasn’t made, town officials were not optimistic of the possibility. Donnie Clay, long time organizer of the event sent a request to the council to be paid his contracted amount of $600 per week, even though Pickin’ has not been held this year. The council suggested Town Manager Summer Woodard discuss a prorated amount with Clay and return to the board in August with an update. Photo by Vickie Carpenter