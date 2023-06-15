New section of Bartram Trail meanders to and through Franklin

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

On the backside of the Macon County Fairgrounds is a decades-old Jobs Corp metal bridge over Cartoogechaye Creek. It is here that close to 50 people met on Wed., June 7, for the dedication of a new Bartram Trail sign constructed by the Blue Ridge Bartram Trail Conservancy (BRBTC). The sign marks a segment of the trail opened up to connect the fairgrounds to the Little Tennessee Greenway and into the Town of Franklin.

The BRBTC maintains the 110-mile-long segment of the Bartram Trail that extends from Rabun County in Georgia through Macon County to end at Cheoah Bald, beyond Nantahala Lake. While most of the 110-mile section is through clearly marked wilderness paths, this new section is an attempt to keep hikers/walkers off the roadways.

BRBTC Executive Director Brent Martin explained that the Conservancy has worked for the last two years with the Town of Franklin, Mainspring Conservation Trust, Friends of the Greenway, and the Macon County Recreation Park to eliminate more than five miles of a 12-mile road walk that required hikers to cross US 441 and US 64. Representatives from these entities attended the June 7 noon-day event, as did the general public and anyone interested in hiking/walking the new trail section. Also present were representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, the Chamber of Commerce, Folk Heritage Association of Macon County, and more.

“Essential to the project’s success was the acquisition of the 13.9 acre ‘Dills tract,’ made possible through Mainspring and the N.C. Land and Water Fund,” Martin pointed out. “This acquisition connects the Greenway to the Macon County Recreation Park and the fairgrounds, providing additional greenspace for local citizens and visitors, and a safer and more scenic experience for those hiking the Bartram Trail.”

When 18th-century American naturalist William Bartram traveled the southeastern United States between 1773 and 1777 to document and illustrate species of plants and animals previously unknown to western civilization, Franklin was not yet a town; in fact, North Carolina was not yet a state but a colony – and Western North Carolina was considered a territory. Thus, Bartram’s path followed wagon and Native Indian trails, many of which still exist and are part of what is known as the Bartram Trail. But the trail that went through where Franklin and roads exist today has essentially disappeared. New sections of the trail meandering through Franklin help safely connect hikers from the wilderness paths so they do not have to walk on busy roads or drive from one trailhead to another.

“So much has gone into acquiring and establishing this new section,” said Martin, “including rights of way … approval. The Dills tract was sold to the Town of Franklin, but we [BRBTC] have to maintain and monitor it.”

Mainspring’s Stewardship Manager/GIS [geographic information system] Specialist Kelder Monar told attendees of the June 7 sign unveiling that, “This new section of the trail is great for public access and for wildlife preservation.”

“I’m excited about two things,” added Franklin Town Council member Stacy Guffey. “One is that in 2001, when the building of the Greenway was being discussed and a slide show was created to build interest, one image in the presentation showed kids trying to push their bikes along 441 to get to the rec park. Now they can take this trail. And I’m happy for the Bartram Trail community, that they there is a place to walk that is not along the highway.”

Also present on June 7 was Estela Acevedo Ruiz, a recent graduate of Franklin High School. Ruiz, who will attend Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., in the fall, has been interning with BRBTC to serve as a Spanish interpreter in order to encourage the Spanish-speaking community of Macon County to learn about and traverse the Bartram Trail. She recently helped lead a group to hike a section of the trail at Wayah Bald.

Ruiz was for the last two years a part of Macon County Schools STEM Program’s summer Youth Trail Corps, which involved camping on and maintaining the Bartram Trail with representatives from Southeast Conservation Corps.

“I want to make the Spanish-speaking knowledgeable about the Bartram Trail and to make them feel welcome to the trail,” she said. “I translate to them information about plants and trees as Brent points them out. It’s a great experience for me.”

After the sign dedication and ribbon cutting, Martin led about 20 attendees to the event on the five-mile new section that ended at Lazy Hiker Brewing Company, where a special beer was brewed, dubbed Bartram’s Brew, to celebrate the new trail section. During the evening of June 7, Martin led a William Bartram-themed trivia contest and presented BRBTC raffle winners a variety of items, including many native plants – some of which were documented by Bartram when he visited the area in the 1700s.