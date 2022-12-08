New sheriff is following in his father’s footsteps

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

With outgoing Sheriff Robert Holland announcing in June 2021 his plans to retire, five candidates filed to become the next sheriff. With a field full of Republicans and no Democrats, the primary election that was held in May put Lt. Brent Holbrooks in the sheriff’s office.

With the official Dec. 5 swearing in, Holbrooks became Macon County’s new sheriff.

Holbrooks, who was already serving within the Sheriff’s Office as a lieutenant overseeing civil process and courthouse security, began his law enforcement career in 1999. After leaving for a period in 2004 to pursue other interests, he returned in 2008 and began working as a road patrol officer, before beginning his role within the county courthouse in 2010. Holbrooks is following in the footsteps of his father, Homer, who served Macon County as sheriff for 16 years, retiring in 2002.

With his grandfather also serving Macon County, Holbrooks is the third consecutive generation of law enforcement within his family. From corporal to sergeant to lieutenant, Holbrooks also served as a SWAT team leader for 15 years.

The new sheriff was clear about his gratitude in being selected to such an important and public position.

“The role I have accepted carries deep responsibilities, not the least of which is the importance of remaining grounded; truly rooted in knowing who and what I am. Winning this elected position has been a lifelong dream, an aspiration to follow in my dad’s footsteps. God entrusted me with this position and I plan on being good, honorable, and decent to myself and others. The torch, while it may get hot and heavy, comes with His blessing.”

Sheriff Holbrooks also pointed out that he is already working on a smooth transition from the former sheriff’s tenure to his new role leading the department.

“My long-term goals are to address issues that are important to our citizens of Macon County and to continue building programs that will allow our citizens and youth a brighter future.”

He explained that he intends to make decisions that put the best interests of the Macon County Sheriff Office and the surrounding communities first.

“I respect and admire those men who went through the election process alongside me … it was an experience that I couldn’t have made it through without the support from my family and closest friends.”

Regarding having been elected over, in some cases, department employees who were senior to him, Holbrooks affirmed that the two other sheriff candidates still serving with the Sheriff’s Office are “great individuals and trusted professionals.” He added, “We all want what is best for the department and county … I envision that we will all move forward in a positive direction.”

Lastly, Holbrooks reflected that he will miss people he worked with at the courthouse for the past 12 years. However, he said, “They haven’t gotten rid of me altogether; I will be stopping by frequently to visit and give them a hard time.”