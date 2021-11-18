News from the Legislature

From the office of N.C. Rep. Karl Gillespie

The House returned to work on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Prior to the 7 p.m. session, I attended a caucus meeting with my colleagues to discuss the week’s schedule.

During Monday night’s session, we seated newly-appointed Member, Representative Donnie Loftis. Representative Loftis fills the vacant seat of former Representative Dana Bumgardner, who passed away last month after a courageous battle with cancer.

No votes were conducted during Monday evening’s session.

On Tuesday, the committee room was open from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to permit legislators the opportunity to draw legislative maps.

Session reconvened at 1 p.m. and we considered the following bill:

– HB976, House Redistricting Plan 2021/HBK-14, an act to realign North Carolina House of Representatives districts following the return of the 2020 federal decennial census. I voted in favor and the bill passed, 67-49.

The House reconvened Wednesday morning to consider numerous bills, including:

– SB311, No Waiting Period Under LGERS/VFDF Grant, would prohibit employers from imposing a waiting period on employees who are eligible for membership in the Local Governmental Employees’ Retirement System (LGERS). It would also update the Volunteer Fire Department Fund (VFDF) grant matching requirements. The bill passed unanimously, 110-0.

– HB404, Pending CCS: Ltd. Immunity for PSAP/TC for S.L. 2021-171, would provide that public safety answering points (PSAP) and their employees and agents and employees of law enforcement agencies who are certified by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission are liable for damages in a civil action for wanton or willful misconduct. I voted in favor and the bill passed, 107-3.

Wednesday afternoon I met with my colleagues for a caucus meeting. The House Redistricting Committee met at 3 p.m., and voted on SB740, Congressional Redistricting Plan 2021/CST-13. The bill passed committee and was added to Thursday’s House calendar.

The House reconvened Thursday at 11 a.m., to consider various legislation, including:

– SB183, Ignition Interlock/Various changes, would do the following: • Amend certain driving privilege restrictions. • Allow an individual who owns multiple vehicles to designate certain vehicles for operation with an ignition interlock system. • Expand the current waiver for undue financial hardship to equip a vehicle with a required ignition interlock system. • Create a study focused on expanded uses and supervision of ignition interlock systems. SB183 passed unanimously, 112-0.

– SB739, Senate Redistricting Plan 2021/SBK-7, would realign the districts of the North Carolina State Senate following the return of the 2020 federal decennial census. I voted in favor and the bill passed, 65-49.

– SB740, Congressional Redistricting Plan 2021/CST-13, would realign the congressional districts following the return of the 2020 federal decennial census. I voted in favor and the bill passed, 65-49.

The North Carolina House held no-vote sessions for the week of Nov. 8-12. Budget negotiations with the Governor are ongoing.