News from the Legislature From the office of N.C. Rep. Karl Gillespie

The House held no-vote sessions Monday, Sept. 6, and Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Meanwhile, budget negotiations continue to progress between the House and the Senate.

On Wednesday, the House reconvened at 1 p.m., to consider numerous bills, including:

– SB257, Medication Cost Transparency Act, would require pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) to be licensed. It would add to the consumer protections in G.S. 58-56A-3, restrict PBMs from prohibiting pharmacies from taking certain actions, and establish rules for claim overpayments and PBM networks. PBMs and health benefit plans would be required to provide coverage for biosimilars and credit all amounts paid on behalf of insureds toward cost-sharing requirements. The bill would also increase the Commissioner’s ability to take enforcement action against PBMs. The bill passed via voice vote and heads to the Governor.

– HB181, Wildlife Resources Comm’n Amendments, would make various changes to statutes governing the Wildlife Resources Commission. The House voted via voice vote to concur with the Senate changes. The bill now heads to the Governor.

– HB890, ABC Omnibus Legislation, would make several changes to the laws concerning ABC stores, distilleries, and other alcohol-related statutes. The House concurred with the Senate changes via voice vote and sent the bill to the Governor. Governor Cooper signed the bill into law on September 10, 2021.

Wednesday evening, the Joint Redistricting Committee held its first public comment hearing at Caldwell Community College. This will be the first of 10 hearings held throughout the State.

The House held no-vote sessions on Thursday and Friday.

The North Carolina House held no-vote sessions on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 13-14. Two public comment sessions were held by the Redistricting Committee Tuesday afternoon at Forsyth Technical Community College and Elizabeth City State University.

The House reconvened on Wednesday for an afternoon voting session that consisted of votes on several bills, including:

– HB103, Automatic Renewal of Contracts, would amend the disclosure and notice requirements for consumer contracts with an automatic renewal clause and require that a consumer who enters into such a contract online be permitted to cancel the contract online. The House voted unanimously to not concur with the Senate version and a conference committee has been appointed.

– SB360, Prohibit Collusive Settlements by the AG, requires that when the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate have jointly intervened as a party on behalf of the General Assembly, or are jointly named in their official capacities as parties to a dispute, claim, or controversy, both must approve any consent judgment or settlement agreement prior to the Attorney General entering into the judgment or agreement. I voted in favor of the bill and it passed by a vote of 58-47. SB360 now heads to the Governor for consideration.

– HB320, Modernize Remote Business Access, would do the following: authorize remote meetings of corporation shareholders, nonprofit corporation members, and mutual insurance company policy holders ➢ authorize nonprofit corporations to conduct all business electronically ➢ make technical and conforming changes to related statutory provisions ➢ exempt certain corporations not for profit formed prior to enactment of the Business Corporation Act from being required to have at least one class of shares with unlimited voting rights. The bill passed unanimously and heads to the Governor.

Additional redistricting public comment sessions were held Wednesday evening at Nash Community College and Durham Technical College.

The NC House held no vote sessions on Thursday and Friday.

20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001

It was an honor and privilege to speak at the ceremony of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, in Franklin. We reflected on the thousands of Americans who lost their lives at the hands of terrorists and we remembered and honored the bravery of the first responders and strangers that risked their lives to save their fellow citizens. We will never forget.